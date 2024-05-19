Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons drop their regular-season finale

May 19—LITCHFIELD — Southwest Christian used 15 hits, nine walks and four errors to beat the Litchfield softball team 15-2 in a Wright County Conference game on Saturday.

Kinzie Smith, Abby White and Brooke Horkey all had three hits for Southwest Christian. Smith 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. White was 3-for-5 with three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base. Horkey was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Olivia Olson, Paizli Johnson and Grace Holmgren all had hits for Litchfield.

Litchfield is the fifth seed in the Section 3AA-North playoffs. The Dragons open with No. 4 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cokato. The winner plays top-seeded Dassel-Cokato at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.