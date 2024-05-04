Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints can't slow down Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, 15-1

May 3—MURDOCK — It took three at-bats for Eden Valley-Watkins to get on the board first, and from there, the Eagles never looked back.

EVW lashed out 14 hits across six innings en route to a 15-1 victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Friday.

The Eagles were paced by the first three batters in their order. All had three hits. At the leadoff spot, Alison Thielen went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, adding three runs. Anna Kramer was 3-for-4 with three runs. Ava Vanderbeek was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a pair of runs.

Brooklyn Glenz hit a home run in a five-run fourth inning for EVW. She was 1-for-4 with three runs and an RBI and also earned the win in the circle.

For the Fighting Saints, junior outfielder Emily Wagner was 3-for-3 and senior first baseman Karlee Danielson went 2-for-2 with a walk. Faith Duke and Taylor VanHeuveln both had one hit.

KMS plays host to Dassel-Cokato for a non-conference game at 3 p.m. Monday at Murdock.

Five batters had multi-hit performances as Yellow Medicine East belted out 16 hits to beat the Thunder Hawks at Montevideo.

Everra Leenerts was 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs. Ella Cherveny went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and one run. Bayli Sneller batted 3-for-5 with four runs.

Sneller earned the win for the Sting. The sophomore struck out 12 batters and walked a pair, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

For the Thunder Hawks, Madyson Kling went 1-for-3 with a double, adding two RBIs.

Montevideo plays Redwood Valley in a non-conference matchup at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Redwood Falls. YME plays host to BOLD and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton for non-conference games at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Monday at Granite Falls.

Eight different Breckenridge/Wahpeton had hits in the Storm's non-conference win against Minnewaska at Breckenridge.

Jocelyn Riebe, Adi Dodge and Matilynn Toledo all had two hits for B/W.

Ally Mogard and Ella Roering were both 2-for-4 for the Lakers, with Roering scoring a run. Eliana Marthaler finished 2-for-3.

Minnewaska plays host to Morris/Chokio-Alberta for a West Central doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Swanville's pair of runs in the first inning proved to be enough in its win at Benson.

The Bulldogs' Reese Jackson scored on a passed ball and Abigail Morris hit an RBI single to score Addison Hudalla. For Benson, Lillie Ostlie hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, scoring Paige Wrobleski.

The Braves play host to Renville County West for a non-conference game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Benson.

Swanville 200 000 0-2 6 1

Benson 000 010 0-1 4 0

Hitting — Swanville: Reese Jackson 1-3 r hbp sb, Addison Hudalla 2-3 2b r, Lily Peterson 1-2 bb, Abbigail Morris 1-2 rbi bb sb, Harlee Schultz 1-3 ... Benson: Mya McGeary 1-3, Paige Wrobleski 1-3 r sb, Megan Wrobleski 1-3, Lillie Ostlie 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Swanville: Kennedee Chuba (W) 7-4-1-1-0-4 ... Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 7-6-2-2-2-4

Up 3-0 through six innings, BOLD pulled away with a seven-run top of the seventh to get a win against West Central Area at Barrett.

Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was called off due to rain.

Lucy Remer finished 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Warriors. Abbygale King scored twice, finishing 1-for-2 with a double. Kaitlyn Flann was 2-for-4 and also threw a complete game. She struck out eight.

Madison Fagre was 2-for-3 with a double for the Knights.

BOLD heads to Granite Falls for a non-conference game against Yellow Medicine East at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Haley Kill struck out nine in a complete-game victory for Morris/Chokio-Alberta against Sauk Centre in Morris.

Catherine Kehoe was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run for the Tigers. Mackenzie Konz finished 1-for-1 with three runs and an RBI.

Morris/CA goes to Glenwood to face Minnewaska at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Paynesville completed the sweep with the help of a big fourth inning in which the Bulldogs scored eight runs with two outs at Royalton.

Kaydence Roeske, Madison McNab, Arianna Messer, Grace Roberg and Rayna Spanier all had two hits for Paynesville.

Maddison Albright went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases for Royalton.

Paynesville plays Eden Valley-Watkins for another Central Minnesota game at 4 p.m. Monday at Eden Valley.

Paynesville scored six runs in the third to build a 10-run lead in its victory at Royalton.

Kylie Pauls and Madison McNab led the Bulldogs' 15-hit attack. Pauls was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. McNab went 3-for-4 with a run, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Kaydence Roeske, Arianna Messer, Graysin Miller and Grace Roberg all had two hits apiece for Paynesville.

Maddison Albright, Libby Yourczek and Jaden Bailey each had two hits for Royalton.

Paynesville plays Eden Valley-Watkins for another Central Minnesota game at 4 p.m. Monday at Eden Valley.