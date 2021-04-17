SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Hornets blank Rebels

Apr. 17—HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville rolled to a 14-0 victory over visiting South Central in Southern Athletic Conference action Friday.

Peyton Steward pitched the Hornets to victory, allowing four hits while walking one and striking out eight. She also helped her own cause with a double.

Dilyn Roberts had two hits, including a triple, while Larissa Smith had a pair of singles.

Henryville (4-3) will face Lanesville at noon Saturday at New Albany and then face either Trinity Lutheran or the host Bulldogs.

COMMODORES BEAT BRAVES

LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central outlasted Borden 5-4 on Friday.

The Braves built an early 2-0 lead before the Commodores plated four runs in the bottom of the third and added another in the fifth. Borden rallied late, tallying two runs in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.

Grace Gentrry had a two of of the Braves' six hits. Emily Schottelkotte, who struck out nine, absorbed the loss in the circle.

PERRY CENTRAL 5, BORDEN 4

Borden 011 000 2 — 4 6 1

Perry Central 004 010 X — 5

L — Emily Schottelkotte. 2B — Lilly Lynch (B). 3B —Schottelkotte (B).

WARRIORETTES DOWN 'DOGS

NEW ALBANY — Scottsburg edged host New Albany 6-4 Friday evening.

The Bulldogs host the New Albany Invitational on Saturday.