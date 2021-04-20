SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders down Devils

Apr. 20—FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central pounded out 14 hits en route to an 11-0 five-inning victory over visiting Jeffersonville in Hoosier Hills Conference action Monday evening.

The Highlanders plated four runs in the first inning, five in the second and two in the fourth.

Kylie Franks led Floyd at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI while scoring once. Peyton Drummond, Kendall Brown, Lavin Osborne and Taylor Chumbley added two hits apiece for the Highlanders.

That was more than enough offense for a pair of Floyd Central pitchers. Erica McCullough picked up the win in the circle.

FLOYD CENTRAL 11, JEFFERSONVILLE 0

Jeffersonville 000 00 — 0 3 2

Floyd Central 450 2X — 11 14 0

W — Erica McCullough. L — Katie Monroe. 2B — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Macy Wilkens (FC), Lavin Osborne (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC).

'DOGS DOWN PIRATES

NEW ALBANY — Behind some hot hitting New Albany topped visiting Charlestown 11-1 Monday evening.

Sophomores Ava Brewer and Cheyenne Palmer both went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs. Brewer had a double and triple while scoring twice. Palmer, meanwhile, had a double, home run and scored twice. Classmate Reese Raymond added a pair of hits while freshman Autumn Gullett hit a home run and had two RBIs for New Albany, which tallied two runs in the second inning, three in the third and six in the fourth.

HORNETS STING MUSKETEERS

PEKIN — Behind Jensen Smith's pitching and some solid hitting, Henryville rolled to a 12-0 triumph at Eastern on Monday evening.

Smith allowed three hits while walking two and striking out seven in a complete-game effort.

Mackenzie Jackson hit her second home run of the season while Annie Spicer had a double and triple to lead the Hornets at the plate.

Henryville (6-4) visits Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday.

CUBS CLIP MUSTANGS

NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Madison topped New Washington 13-2 Monday evening.