SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders clip Eagles
May 18—LANESVILLE — Floyd Central pounded out 17 hits, including 10 for extra bases, en route to a 14-3 win at Class A No. 7 Lanesville in softball action Monday evening.
The Highlanders led 4-3 after four innings before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth and a six-run seventh to pull away for the win.
Taylor Chumbley led the way at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a trio of doubles and two RBIs while scoring twice. She wasn't the only standout at the plate for Floyd, though.
Kylie Franks went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles; Reece Davis was 3-for-3; Kendall Brown went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run and Lavin Osborne went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in relief. She allowed two hits while walking one and striking out two over the final 3 1/3 innings.
FLOYD CENTRAL 14, LANESVILLE 3
Floyd Central 121 004 6 — 14 17 2
Lanesville 010 200 0 — 3 7 2
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Hannah Nunemaker. 2B — Taylor Chumbley (FC) 3, Kendall Brown (FC), Kylie Franks (FC), Nunemaker (L). 3B — Riley Chumbley (FC). HR — Lavin Osborne (FC) 2, Brown (FC), Nunemaker (L). Records — Floyd Central 17-9, Lanesville 15-8.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
HANOVER — Providence rolled to an 8-1 win at Southwestern on Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers plated one run in the first inning before adding four in the second and three in the fourth.
Three players — Lillie Weber, Brooklynn Nolot and Kayce Quinn — had two hits apiece for Providence. Weber and Nolot, who doubled, scored twice while Quinn hit a home run.
In the circle, Hailey Crisp held the Rebels to one unearned run on five hits while walking two and striking out three in the complete-game effort.
PROVIDENCE 8, SOUTHWESTERN 1
Providence 140 300 0 — 8 9 2
Southwestern 000 001 0 — 1 5 7
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Tankersly. 2B — Brooklynn Nolot (P). HR — Kayce Quinn (P).
EASTERN OUTLASTS MUSTANGS
PEKIN — Eastern outlasted New Washington 9-8 Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs lost in spite of seven doubles, including two each from Shelbie Baird and Braeanna Billups.
EASTERN 9, NEW WASHINGTON 8
New Wash 020 101 4 — 8
Eastern 021 330 X — 9
W — Anna Trueblood. L — Liberty Griffin. 2B — Shelbie Baird (NW) 2, Adrian Miles (NW), Liberty Griffin (NW), Braeanna Billups (NW) 2, Summer Raines (NW), Shelbi Patton (E), L. Heavner (E). 3B — Trueblood (E).
DRAGONS BLANK LADY CATS
SELLERSBURG — Megan Ekart pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Silver Creek to a 2-0 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Monday.
Ekart allowed only three hits while striking out six in the circle.
Reese Decker led the Dragons at the plate with a pair of hits.
SENATORS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Thanks to a strong pitching performance by Gracie Ables, West Washington posted a 3-1 win at Henryville on Monday.
Ables struck out 13 while holding the Hornets to six hits.
Riley Nunn, Larissa Smith and Annie Spicer had two hits apiece for Henryville.