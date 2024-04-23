Softball roundup: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks deliver against YME Sting

Apr. 22—GRANITE FALLS — A five-run fifth inning broke a scoreless tie and fueled the Dawson-Boyd softball team to a victory against Yellow Medicine East on Monday.

The Blackjacks rode their wave of runs from the fifth en route to an 8-2 win over YME. It marks Dawson-Boyd's first win (1-3). The Sting are winless at 0-5.

Kadyn Perkins highlighted Dawson-Boyd's fifth inning with a two-run RBI double to extend the Blackjacks' lead to 3-0. The freshman finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run.

Lauren Larson hit an RBI single to score Macy Moen, putting Dawson-Boyd on the board first.

RBI doubles from Madalyn Wente and Maddie Peterson gave the Blackjacks' a 5-0 advantage.

A three-run seventh inning cemented Dawson-Boyd's win, highlighted by a Moen RBI triple.

Allison Estling earned the win for Dawson-Boyd. The senior recorded nine strikeouts and a pair of walks, allowing five hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

Ella Cherveny, a sophomore center fielder, was strong at the plate for the Sting. She batted 2-for-3 with a run.

YME sophomore pitcher Bayli Sneller nearly pitched three perfect innings before exiting the circle. She struck out eight batters and walked one, allowing zero hits and no runs.

Dawson-Boyd continues its Camden schedule with a doubleheader against MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson. YME plays host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for another Camden matchup at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.

Emerson Helget and Morgan Marquette each had two hits in Annandale's win at New London.

For the Wildcats, Dalayne Hatlestad was 3-for-3 with three stolen bases and RBI and a walk.

Abby Knudsen and Maren Munsch, both of whom had one hit, each scored for NLS.

NLS plays Watertown-Mayer as it continues its Wright County schedule at 4 p.m. Thursday at Watertown.

Ella Guetzkow threw a no-hitter as Watertown-Mayer defeated Litchfield at Watertown.

Guetzkow utilized 14 strikeouts in the effort. The senior walked a pair of Litchfield batters, which were Claire Holmgren and Carmen Lopez.

Darby Lee, a freshman utility, went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run for the Royals.

The Dragons continue Wright County play for a doubleheader against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 4 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield.

Tied 3-3, Paynesville exploded with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

Madison McNab and Grace Roberg each had three hits for the Bulldogs. McNab went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Roberg was 3-for-3.

Kaydence Roeske was strong in the circle for Paynesville, striking out 11 in the victory.

Brooke Schultz finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Falcons.

The Bulldogs are host to Holdingford for a conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville. ACGC plays host to Royalton in a Central Minnesota doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Grove City.

Three Lac qui Parle Valley players had multiple hits in the Eagles' non-conference win over Benson at Madison.

Kendyl Shelstad went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and two runs for LQPV. Jalyn Lee went 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs and an RBI. Claire Borstad was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

Mya McGeary, Presley Nygaard and Megan Wrobleski each had a hit for the Braves.

LQPV plays host to Renville County West for a Camden matchup at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison. Benson returns to its West Central schedule against Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris.