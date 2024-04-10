Softball roundup: Benson pulls off a road win at YME

Apr. 9—GRANITE FALLS — The Benson softball team got a strong pitching performance from Presley Nygaard and recorded nine hits in its 5-3 non-conference victory over Yellow Medicine East on Tuesday.

Nygaard struck out seven and walked three. She scattered four hits and allowed two runs. At the plate, she was one of four Braves with two hits, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

Jordan Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Megan Wrobleski went 2-for-4 with a run and Hailee Ellingson was 2-for-2 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Benson.

Alana Almich slugged two home runs for YME. She was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI.

Bayli Sneller went all seven innings for the Sting, striking out 14 and walking two. She allowed nine hits and two earned runs.

Benson next plays a doubleheader at Melrose beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday. YME plays host to Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Monday back at Granite Falls.

Kya Anderson tossed a five-inning one-hitter as Russell-Tyler-Ruthton routed Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

Anderson struck out 10 and walked one, allowing only a double to Taylen Jorgenson. Jorgenson went 1-for-2.

Dawson-Boyd plays host to Benson at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Dawson.

Eight batters for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa recorded at least one hit in its five-inning rout of MACCRAY at Brooten.

Kacey Fischer led the way for the Jaguars, hitting 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Lydia Primus, Bree Radermacher, Taylor Shelton and Mya Worms each had two hits.

Worms also went all five innings, allowing one hit and two earned runs while striking out four and walking seven.

BBE plays host to Paynesville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooten. MACCRAY plays host to Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Raymond.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City pulled away from Minnewaska in a high-scoring affair at Grove City.

Brooke Schultz led the way for the Falcons. She went 3-for-3 with a double, four runs, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base. Brooke Johnson also had a pair of hits for ACGC, batting 2-for-4 with two doubles, six RBIs, three runs and two walks.

For Minnewaska, Carly Jergenson went 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base.

ACGC plays host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday back at Grove City. The Lakers play a doubleheader against BOLD beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at Olivia.