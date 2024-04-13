Softball roundup: Alexandria hands Willmar its 2nd straight loss

Apr. 12—ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria put itself in prime position for a Central Lakes Conference win from the start against Willmar.

Alex put up seven runs in the first inning en route to an 8-2 victory in softball action Friday.

Willmar drops to 0-2. Willamr opened the season with a 19-0 loss to Rocori on Thursday.

"Overall, we played a pretty decent game, all things considered," said Willmar head coach Christian Brown. "The girls bounced back pretty well after a tough loss to Rocori yesterday. Really we played well after the first inning. If you look at the stats, we beat them the rest of the way out."

Ava Klimek and Tiahna Goeke both led Alex's offense. Klimek and Goeke both finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Klimek also had a double. Chloe Loch drove in two runs in a 1-for-2 effort.

Isley Ripperger went 2-for-4 with a double for Willmar. Grace Etterman was 1-for-2 with a run and Katelyn Garberding was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

"We had a lot of good things happen tonight," Brown said. "We put the ball in play and made a few things happen offensively.

"As we move further into the season, we're gonna be looking at cleaning up some of the mental mistakes and errors, look at getting better at the plate and really focusing on putting a whole game together from first pitch to last pitch."

Willmar's next game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Brainerd.

Down 3-1 to Lac qui Parle Valley, Murray County Central scored six runs in both the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to get a win at Slayton.

Abby Loosebrock finished 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, two runs and a stolen base for the Rebels. Emmi Peltola was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run.

The Eagles' Brandi Meyer finished 3-for-3 with a run scored. Zoey Dockter was 2-for-2 in the loss.

LQPV goes to Ortonville for a Camden Conference doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anna Myers hit an RBI single to score Rhianna Buhl and earn a walk-off win for Browerville-Eagle Valley over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Browerville.

McKenna Lieser, Lydia Primus, Taylor Shelton and Mya Worms each had two hits for the Jaguars. Lieser was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of runs scored.

BBE plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Grove City.

Zoey Schmidt went 2-for-2 with five stolen bases and an RBI in Eden Valley-Watkins' victory over Litchfield at Eden Valley.

Alison Thielen also had a multi-hit performance for the Eagles. She batted 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases.

For the Dragons, Kelsey Palmer was 2-for-4 with a run. Camryn Iverson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, one run and a stolen base. Isabelle Culbertson hit 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

Litchfield plays New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Monday at New London.

Madison McNab smacked a second-inning grand slam in Paynesville's victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Paynesville.

Kaydence Roeske went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Graysin Miller was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs. Rayna Spanier was 2-for-2 with a run and three RBIs for Paynesville.

Roeske also got the complete-game victory on the mound, striking out 13 and walking four. She allowed three hits and three earned runs.

"The track girls had a really good day," Paynesville coach Zach Nelson said. "Roeske, (Grace) Roberg and Spanier got the first hits and had a very good day."

Paynesville plays host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Jordan Schmidt hit a two-run home run in the second inning as Benson clawed back late to beat Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

Schmidt, a senior, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Also with a pair of hits for the Braves was Presley Nygaard, Paige Wrobleski and Megan Wrobleski.

Taylen Jorgenson had a strong outing in the batter's box for the Blackjacks. She was 3-for-4 with a double, one run and a stolen base.

The Braves next host Morris/Chokio-Alberta for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Benson. Dawson-Boyd plays Yellow Medicine East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.

Lakeview earned its first victory of the season at Montevideo.

The Lakers are now 1-2 after losing by identical 10-0 scores to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and BOLD.

Montevideo fell to 1-5. The Thunder Hawks have a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday against visiting Sauk Centre.