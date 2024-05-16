Softball roundup: Alex rallies to beat Willmar in 8 innings

May 15—WILLMAR — The Willmar softball team faltered after getting out to a 3-0 lead through four innings before falling in the eighth to Alexandria on Wednesday.

Alexandria scored four runs in the eighth to earn a 7-4 comeback victory in the Central Lakes Conference game. Willmar is 0-19 overall and 0-13 in the conference, according to Minnesota-Scores. Alexandria is 6-12 overall and improves to 5-8 in the CLC.

"We saw a lot of really good things tonight from the whole team," Willmar head coach Christian Brown said. "From top to bottom we hit well, we fielded well (and) our energy was good.

"You could tell from the first pitch that the girls were there to compete. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game by picking each other up through adversity. We just came up a little short today."

Ava Klimek hit an RBI double to score Peyton Goetsch to give Alexandria its largest lead at 7-3 in the eighth inning. Goetsch and Maari Kvidt both had RBI singles. Kvidt and Adeline Johnson both scored on Goetsch's jolt and Rachael Mohr reached home on Kvidt's hit.

Willmar's fourth run came off an RBI double from junior Grace Etterman, which scored senior Lexi Owens to cut Willmar's deficit to 7-4. Both Etterman and Owens finished with a pair of hits.

Alexandria knotted the score at 3-3 in the first inning, following a pair of RBI singles by Johnson and Ava Klimek. Klimek's hit brought in two runs.

Willmar secured its 3-0 advantage in the fourth off back-to-back RBI singles from senior Katelyn Garberding and junior Ally Zwagerman, which scored Owens and Etterman. Garberding and Zwagerman both finished 2-for-3.

Willmar senior Zadina Butcher's first-inning RBI double scored freshman Isley Ripperger to make it a 1-0 contest.

Willmar next goes to Little Falls at 5 p.m. Friday.

A 10-run sixth inning broke open a close game as Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa salvaged a split with Holdingford at Brooten.

Faith Radermacher was 3-for-3 with four runs, a walk, a hit by pitch and an RBI and Mya Worms was 3-for-5 with a double,a run and two RBIs for BBE.

Brooklyn Fischer went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, three RBIs, a sacrifice and a stolen base and Kacey Fischer was 2-for-5 with a run, a walk and two RBIs for the Jaguars.

Lauren Soltis went 3-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Holdingford.

BBE next plays Upsala at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooten.

Lauren Soltis went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI to help lead Holdingford past Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

Hailey Kotz, Claire Christen and Brooke Soltis each had two hits for the Huskers.

Anna Jaeger was 2-for-4 with an RBI, McKenna Lieser went 2-for-4 and Kacey Fischer was 2-for-3 with a run for the Jaguars.