Softball roundup: ACGC pitcher tosses no-hitter

Apr. 21—PLYMOUTH — Kendall Miller vaulted Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City to victory with a dominant display.

Facing Ogilvie on Saturday, Miller threw a no-hitter in a 15-0 four-inning victory on Saturday. It was the first of two games the Falcons' softball team played on Saturday.

Miller finished with eight strikeouts and two walks. She also was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs.

Rosie Holien, Mackenzie Powers and Saliceya Studanski also had two hits for ACGC. Studanski tallied three RBIs and two runs. Powers scored twice in the victory.

The Falcons host Paynesville in a Central Minnesota Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Grove City.

West Lutheran secured a walk-off victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Plymouth.

Rose Holien went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Falcons. Brooke Schultz was 3-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI.

Lourdes 8, Willmar 2Willmar dropped a game to Rochester Lourdes at the Rochester Softball Complex.

Grace Etterman, Madi Norsten and Ally Zwagerman were each 2-for-3 for the Cardinals. Etterman and Norsten each scored a run while Zwagerman had a triple and an RBI.

The Eagles' Taylor Seelhammer finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Pitcher Amelie Dohlman struck out seven in the victory.

Willmar goes to Cold Spring to play Rocori at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Willmar wrapped up its day in Rochester with a five-inning loss to the Esko Eskomos at the Rochester Softball Complex.

Grace Kalkbrenner, Lauryn Mueske and Aubrey Peterson each had a hit and an RBI for the Cardinals. Lexi Owens, Grace Etterman, Madi Norsten and Zadina Butcher also had hits for Willmar.

Rilee Durovec finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for Esko.

Luverne 5, Paynesville 1Paynesville finished in fourth place at the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament after a loss to Luverne at Ottertail Field in Morris.

Kaydence Roeske had both of the Bulldogs' hits in the loss. Pitcher Arianna Messer struck out 10.

Morris/CA won its tournament with a 13-1 victory against Minneota/Canby.

Paynesville goes to Grove City to play Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Kiersyn Hulzebos finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Minneota/Canby's semifinal win over Paynesville at the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament at Holmberg Field in Morris.

Kaydence Roeske struck out 13 for the Bulldogs. On offense, Madison McNab went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's comeback effort fell short by a run in its loss to Sacred Heart in the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament at Holmberg Field in Morris.

Faith Duke and Taylor VanHeuveln led the Fighting Saints at the plate. Duke was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. VanHeuveln went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

KMS plays Yellow Medicine East at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta outhit Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 17-5 in a five-inning shutout victory in the opening round of the Morris/CA tournament at Holmberg Field in Morris.

Madison Anderson and Kya Oakes were both 2-for-3 for the Fighting Saints. Anderson was 2-for-2 with a triple. Oakes was 2-for-3.

Lauren Hottovy was 3-for-4 with a triple for the Tigers. She also put up six RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases.