Softball roundup: ACGC gets off to a good start in 4A

May 20—GROVE CITY — Ogilvie struck first, but that's all Kendall Miller and the rest of the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team would allow.

The sixth-seeded Falcons scored 11 unanswered runs and advanced to the next round of the Section 4A tournament with an 11-1 victory over the Lions in five innings.

ACGC faces three seed PACT Charter in the quarterfinals. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Park in Ramsey.

Miller gave the Falcons a push both in the circle and in the batter's box. The junior struck out seven, giving up one unearned run on two hits and four walks over five innings. She also hit a two-run home run in a five-run fourth inning for ACGC.

Freshman Brooke Johnson paced the Falcons' offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Kyla Bierwerth was 1-for-1 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Mackenzie Powers drew three walks, scoring twice and bringing in another run. Rosie Holien, Brooke Schultz, Macy Elton, Allie Simon and Jordan Koshenina also finished with hits for ACGC.

The long ball pushed Paynesville out of the opening round of the Section 6AA tournament.

Madison McNab and Kaydence Roeske each hit two home runs for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs in a come-from-behind victory over eighth-seeded Sauk Centre at Sauk Centre.

"I've never had a game like that where we scored all our runs on home runs," said Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson.

Paynesville plays top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral at 5 p.m. Tuesday at River's Edge Park in Waite Park. The Crusaders beat 16th-seeded Pillager 7-0 on Monday.

Down 7-6 to the Mainstreeters in the seventh, McNab hit a one-out, two-run home run to give the Bulldogs the lead.

"They were really excited," Nelson said about his team following the go-ahead homer. "They were down a little bit after giving up some runs in the sixth. That home run turned things around.

Roeske hit a three-run homer in the top of the third. In the fifth, Roeske and McNab went back-to-back, with Roeske hitting a two-run shot and McNab a solo homer.

Roeske finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs. McNab was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Kylie Pauls and Katie Good both were 2-for-4.

In the circle, Arianna Messer got the complete-game victory for Paynesville. She struck out 11 and gave up three walks. She out-dueled Sauk Centre's Jenna Riley, who struck out 10 in the loss.