SOFTBALL: Resilient Drovers advance to World Series

May 17—The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team has a motto.

"Why not us?"

And so far this postseason, that motto has benefited the Drovers.

The Drovers entered their conference tournament having won 21 games in a row to end the regular season. They now have won 28 games in a row, captured a conference tournament title and are heading back to their third consecutive NAIA Softball World Series.

The Drovers were the No. 2 seed entering the Sooner Athletic Conference's postseason tournament and the sixth-ranked team in the country. They went 4-0 in the tournament, taking down top-seeded and second-ranked Oklahoma City University in the championship game.

Then, the Drovers hosted the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round and were the top seed in the bracket. They lived up to that seed.

Science & Arts went 3-0 in the bracket to secure the team's spot in the World Series. They took down fourth-seeded Baker University once before beating second-seeded and 12th-ranked Midland University twice to advance.

The Drovers picked up a 5-3 win over Baker before a 5-4 win and 8-0 run-rule win over Midland. Science & Arts is 9-0 in its last three NAIA Opening Rounds.

"It's my third year at USAO, and I'm going on my third trip to Columbus which just shows you how good our program is," junior Sierra Selfridge said.

Resilient Drovers

Science & Arts faced some adversity in its first two games this week, falling behind in both of those games before rallying to pick up wins. Baker held a 3-0 lead Tuesday, and Midland held a 3-1 lead in the teams' first meeting the following day.

But the Drovers' mentality paid off.

"Why not us?"

"We got down 3-0, but we just had to keep fighting because it's not over until the last out in the bottom of the seventh," Selfridge said.

Selfridge stepped up with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and delivered. With one swing of the bat, Science & Arts took the lead.

"I told myself in the on-deck circle that if [Macenzie] Ruth got on it was go time," she said.

And sure enough, Ruth got on base to load the bases. Selfridge then crushed a grand slam over the center-field stretch of fence to put the Drovers ahead 4-3.

"I took the first pitch. The next pitch was elevated in the middle of the strike zone, so I swung," Selfridge said.

Freshman Leighanne Eaton hit an RBI double in the same inning, and freshman Jayden Anderson stepped up in relief to earn the first of her two wins in the circle during the Opening Round.

And, just like in the first game, Science & Arts had to come back in its second game.

The Drovers trailed 3-1 entering the bottom half of the third inning, but they kept battling and came up with another answer by scoring four runs in the inning. An Eaton homer gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead before the team fell behind.

She played a role in the team retaking the lead, hitting a go-ahead sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3. A Malea McMurtrey double put the Drovers up 5-3, but before all of that came another clutch hit.

Selfridge brought in a pair of runs with a base hit that tied the game at three runs apiece. Selfridge had six RBIs and six hits in the three games.

Anderson earned another win in the circle.

Big win

The Drovers entered Thursday needing just one win to advance to the World Series. They had no problem getting that done.

Five runs in the bottom of the third inning propelled the Drovers to an 8-0 run-rule victory over Midland. Sophie Williams threw five shutout innings in the circle and had two RBIs at the plate to help the Drovers.

It was the end to another successful week.

"We faced some really good teams this week, but we came out on top," Selfridge said.

World Series

The Drovers will now head to Columbus, Georgia, where they are the No. 6 seed in the bracket. They will face No. 3 seed Central Methodist University at 6 p.m. Thursday.