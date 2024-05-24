Softball regional finals: Aledo advances to state tournament, Keller forces game three

The UIL high school softball regional finals continued on Friday, and Fort Worth-area teams are fighting for an opportunity to continue their season at the state tournament. Here is a roundup of Aledo and Keller’s playoff victories.

Aledo downs Burleson Centennial, punches ticket to state

Aledo built a comfortable lead heading into the last half of the sixth inning, but had to hold off a furious rally by Burleson Centennial to down the Spartans 12-7 and sweep the Class 5A Region I final series on Thursday at Spartan Field.

Aledo (35-3) defeated Centennial (30-9) 2-0 in a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday. This will be the seventh trip to the state tournament for the Bearcats who will be looking to claim a fourth state championship in softball.

This will be the third time in the past four season for the Bearcats to make it to Austin. The state tournament pairings will be released on Saturday, but Aledo will play in the state semifinals at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

The teams scored more runs in the first inning in Game 2 with a stiff breeze blowing out to left than the entirety of Game 1. Aledo’s Addie Perry sliced the second pitch of the game from Centennial starter Bailey Lindemuth over the left-center field wall for an early 1-0 lead.

Lindemuth, a Texas Tech signee, made up for it, however, leading off the bottom of the first with a long home run of her own to tie the game 1-1. Liv Martin followed with a walk and two outs later scored when Hannah McCurry poked an RBI double to the wall in left center to make it 2-1 Spartans.

Aledo scored runs in four of the next five innings and chased Lindemuth with two out in the fourth inning leading 6-2. Ava Ellis came on to slow the Bearcats’ roll, but Aledo scored twice more in the sixth on an RBI double by Liliana Flores and a sacrifice fly by Kyleigh Pawlak to make it 8-2.

But Centennial wouldn’t go away despite Aledo starter Taylor McKean getting four consecutive three-up, three-down innings. The Spartans scored five runs on six hits with an Aledo error mixed in in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-7.

Centennial catcher Madelyn Hickey had the big blow in the inning with a three-run home run off of Brenlee Gonzales, who had just come in to relieve McKean.

The rally was countered by the Bearcats in the top of the seventh. Kennis Marx led off the inning with a long home run over the scoreboard in left.

McKean, who’s headed to Tarleton State, followed with a lined shot over the left field wall to up the lead to 10-7. Flores capped a 3-for-5 day with a two-run homer off the “S” in “SPARTAN FIELD” on the scoreboard to make it 12-7 Bearcats.

Gonzales, who will join Lindemuth at Texas Tech next season, retired the Spartans in order in the bottom of the seventh to start the celebration.

Perry, who has signed with the University of North Texas, finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Flores scored three times and drove in four.

Keller bests Denton Guyer in thriller to force game three

Following a lopsided game one loss against Denton Guyer, Keller ace pitcher Sadie Beck needed a bounce back performance to keep her team’s season alive.

Beck has been the Indians’ driving force all season, and the team put their trust in her to give them a chance to force a regional final game three. Beck more than delivered, dominating the Wildcats to lead her squad to a 2-1 victory on Thursday at Coppell High School.

“She had gone through the fire before,” Keller head coach Chad Cribbs said. “We’ve been in a lot of elimination games in her career. … It just fires her up to get it done this time. So, she did a great job.”

FINAL | Keller 2, Guyer 1



Keller forces game three. An absolute masterclass from Sadie Beck against one of the nation’s top offenses. She had to throw the final two frames in heavy rain. @KISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/L8UsY3MCDN — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 24, 2024

Moderate rain started in the fifth inning, which made executing pitches more challenging for Beck. The rain picked up when Keller was on the field and slowed when they were at bat.

“We were a little a little worried but at the end of the day, control what we can control,” Cribbs said. “We chose pitches that [Beck] was confident in, and we worked our way around it. She did a great job and she stepped up.”

Beck allowed seven earned runs in four innings in game one. Game two was a much different story with Beck allowing one earned run and eight hits while battling the elements.

“It’s tough out there,” Beck said. “A little slippery on the hands and the ball, so having to throw the ball back to the umpire every pitch is not the greatest but you do what you’ve got to do to keep the game in control.”

A groundout followed this strikeout from Sadie Beck and Keller gets out of a jam with a Guyer runner on third.



Big time plays to keep the game tied. Keller 1, Guyer 1 (MID 6). @KISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/NgGJIiLKdh — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 24, 2024

She struck out nine and consistently found ways to hold Guyer runners in scoring position. Beck credited improved composure for her performance.

“Yesterday, whenever runners got on and they were scoring runs, we kind of folded and we didn’t respond,” Beck said. “And today we got the lead early. They came back but we just went back up there, got base runners, made things happen and stayed calm the whole time.”

Keller took the lead in the second inning when Annsley Groce hit a double to left and Lauren Kavanaugh advanced her with a single to center. Groce scored on a passed ball.

Noise makers, horns and more. My eardrums aren’t a fan, but Keller fans sure are bringing the energy. pic.twitter.com/aSmZdVbbDx — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 24, 2024

In the fifth inning, Guyer’s Kaylynn Jones sent a line drive to left for an RBI single to tie the game. But Keller responded in the bottom of the sixth with a double from Carley Genzer. Beamen advanced her to third and she scored on a passed ball.

Cribbs acknowledged that a few things went Keller’s way, including both runs being scored on passed balls. But at the end of the day, Keller put themselves in a position to succeed and “got it done.”

“We were fortunate with the past balls but we handled some adversity with weather,” Cribbs said. “We didn’t panic when people got on base. We were a much more composed team today, so very proud of them for that.”

Keller’s defense stepped up as well, with outfielders Cambree Cribbs and Maggie Crowe making impressive catches to hold Guyer runners.

This was Keller’s second out of Bot. 7. A huge play from Maggie Crowe in the rain to hold the runners. It’s slippery out there. @KISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/2rXIW0cUtx — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 24, 2024

“We had energy today that you didn’t see yesterday,” Cribbs said. “So, we’ve got to maintain the energy on Saturday to get a day of rest and then come back ready to go because they’re gonna be fired up.”

Game three is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coppell High School, and there will be a coin toss to determine the home team. Cribbs said he wants to see his team bring the same energy with a state tournament appearance on the line.

“Leave it all on the field. That’s kind of what we talked about today. Leave it on the field, it can be the last one. So, same thing applies to the next one. Then you can go home with your head held high.”