Softball region tournaments: Top seeds go to Grassfield, Kellam, Granby, Gloucester
Class 6 Region A
Wednesday, May 22
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
#8 Highland Springs at #1 Grassfield, 6 p.m.
#5 Thomas Dale at #4 Deep Run, 6 p.m.
#6 Manchester at #3 Western Branch, 6 p.m.
#7 Glen Allen at #2 Cosby, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
Semifinals at higher seeds
Friday, May 31
Championship at higher seed
Class 5 Region A
Wednesday, May 22
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
#8 Great Bridge at #1 Kellam, 5 p.m.
#5 Kempsville at #4 Deep Creek, #7 Cox at #2 Hickory, 5 p.m.
#6 First Colonial at #3 Ocean Lakes, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Semifinals at Great Bridge
Kellam/Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek/Kempsville, 5 p.m.
Hickory/Cox vs. First Colonial/Ocean Lakes, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
Championship at Great Bridge, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5 Region B
Wednesday, May 22
Quarterfinals at Stoney Run Athletic Complex in Newport News
#4 Bethel vs. #5 Maury, 4:30 p.m.
#3 Menchville vs. #6 Nansemond River, 4:30 p.m.
#1 Granby vs. #8 Woodside, 6:30 p.m.
#2 Kecoughtan vs. #7 Warwick, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
Semifinals at Stoney Run
Kecoughtan/Warwick vs. Menchville/Nansemond River, 4:30 p.m.
Granby/Woodside vs. Bethel/Maury, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 30
Championship at Stoney Run
Class 4 Region A
Thursday, May 23
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
#5 Warhill at #4 Phoebus, 4:30 p.m.
#6 Churchland at #3 Smithfield, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
Semifinals at Stoney Run Athletic Complex in Newport News
Warhill/Phoebus vs. #1 Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.
Churchland/Smithfield vs. #2 Manor, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 30
Championship at Stoney Run, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3 Region A
Wednesday, May 22
First round at higher seeds
#9 Petersburg at #8 Norcom, 4:30 p.m.
#10 Booker T. Washington at #7 Hopewell, 4:30 p.m.
#11 Lafayette at #6 Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Norcom/Petersburg at #1 New Kent
#5 Colonial Heights at #4 York, 6 p.m.
BTW/Hopewell at #2 Tabb
Lakeland/Lafayette at #3 Grafton
Tuesday, May 28
Semifinals at higher seeds, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 30
Championship at higher seed, 6 p.m.
Class 2 Region A
Region bracket/pairings not provided.