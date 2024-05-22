Advertisement

Softball region tournaments: Top seeds go to Grassfield, Kellam, Granby, Gloucester

jami frankenberry, the virginian-pilot
·2 min read

Class 6 Region A

Wednesday, May 22

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

#8 Highland Springs at #1 Grassfield, 6 p.m.

#5 Thomas Dale at #4 Deep Run, 6 p.m.

#6 Manchester at #3 Western Branch, 6 p.m.

#7 Glen Allen at #2 Cosby, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

Semifinals at higher seeds

Friday, May 31

Championship at higher seed

Class 5 Region A

Wednesday, May 22

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

#8 Great Bridge at #1 Kellam, 5 p.m.

#5 Kempsville at #4 Deep Creek, #7 Cox at #2 Hickory, 5 p.m.

#6 First Colonial at #3 Ocean Lakes, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Semifinals at Great Bridge

Kellam/Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek/Kempsville, 5 p.m.

Hickory/Cox vs. First Colonial/Ocean Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

Championship at Great Bridge, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5 Region B

Wednesday, May 22

Quarterfinals at Stoney Run Athletic Complex in Newport News

#4 Bethel vs. #5 Maury, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Menchville vs. #6 Nansemond River, 4:30 p.m.

#1 Granby vs. #8 Woodside, 6:30 p.m.

#2 Kecoughtan vs. #7 Warwick, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

Semifinals at Stoney Run

Kecoughtan/Warwick vs. Menchville/Nansemond River, 4:30 p.m.

Granby/Woodside vs. Bethel/Maury, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Championship at Stoney Run

Class 4 Region A

Thursday, May 23

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

#5 Warhill at #4 Phoebus, 4:30 p.m.

#6 Churchland at #3 Smithfield, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

Semifinals at Stoney Run Athletic Complex in Newport News

Warhill/Phoebus vs. #1 Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.

Churchland/Smithfield vs. #2 Manor, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Championship at Stoney Run, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3 Region A

Wednesday, May 22

First round at higher seeds

#9 Petersburg at #8 Norcom, 4:30 p.m.

#10 Booker T. Washington at #7 Hopewell, 4:30 p.m.

#11 Lafayette at #6 Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Norcom/Petersburg at #1 New Kent

#5 Colonial Heights at #4 York, 6 p.m.

BTW/Hopewell at #2 Tabb

Lakeland/Lafayette at #3 Grafton

Tuesday, May 28

Semifinals at higher seeds, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Championship at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Class 2 Region A

Region bracket/pairings not provided.