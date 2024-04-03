Softball: RCW goes out on its own in 2024

Apr. 3—DANUBE — The Renville County West softball team is going independent for the 2024 season following a two-year co-op stint with BOLD.

RCW, which was 14-5 overall and 12-3 in the Camden Conference as RCW/BOLD last spring, will be coached by Megan Ridler in 2024. Her assistant coaches will be Jeremy Negen and Dean Ehlebracht.

"Coming from a combined team the last few years with BOLD, we have a lot of position changes this year," Ridler said. "The girls have spent the early practices reviewing new positions and situations, stepping up and into new roles."

The Jaguars retain five starters from their RCW/BOLD co-op team a season ago. At the forefront of RCW's core is a healthy Laila Ridler, who had surgery on a broken thumb.

Ridler, a 5-foot-9 senior catcher, was a West Central Tribune All-Area First Team member in 2023. A starting catcher since her freshman year, she hit for a .397 average and a .603 slugging percentage with 23 hits, 24 RBIs, 23 runs and 14 stolen bases.

"Laila is back better than ever ready for her final season," Ridler said. "She is a leader."

Also back as returning starters are Hannah Savig, Bre Winzenburg, Mackenna Hinderks and Hope Hendricks.

Savig, a 5-3 senior pitcher/centerfielder, recorded a .245 batting average with 12 hits, 16 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Winzenburg, a 5-3 senior second/third baseman, batted .309 with 17 hits, 19 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Hinderks, a 5-8 freshman pitcher/left fielder, had a 2-0 record in the circle with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings. Hendricks is a 5-8 junior outfielder.

More players to watch are sophomores Ella Gustafson, Shelby Allex and Madalyn Engstrom.

"These three work very hard to improve everyday," Ridler said. "These sophomores are playing big roles for our team in both the field and the lineup."

Others looking to make an impact are senior Sophie Geer and sophomore Kalleigh Wertish.

"We have a lot of younger classmen girls that were not starters last year playing a big role this year on defense," Ridler said.