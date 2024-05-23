SOFTBALL: Queens late inning rally leads to season opening win

May 22—After a tough season a year ago in which the Clinton River Queens had just two wins, they are looking to change the script as they opened up their season with a come from behind win at home over Marquette Catholic.

"I think one of the big things was that last year was a learning curve," Clinton head coach David Lakin said. "The coaching staff has developed some philosophies from that first year and we've set some standards that we're going to hold these kids to."

The skies were clear and the temperature was in the low 70's to make for a beautiful night of softball on Wednesday.

Clinton brings a very young but balanced team to the table this year. They relied on eighth grader Maggie House to take the mound as their primary starter.

"We only have three seniors on the team but we have a handful of juniors. We also have nine eighth graders and nine ninth graders," Lakin said. "It should be pretty good and we're gonna see what we're made of."

The Queens already did not have very many upper class-men and they started the season without senior Nevaeh Hart who is also their starting centerfielder. Once she is back, the defense will seem to click.

"Nevaeh Hart is gonna be our starting centerfielder and she had a really good year a year ago," Lakin said. "A goal could be to get on an All-Conference team because she has that ability. She's fast, can hit for power and plays a great centerfield."

Clinton fell behind to start the game but House delivered a two-run triple that tied the game right back up at two a piece. However, the Defenders leaned on the top of their lineup and took a four run lead, 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Alaina Carpenter, another eighth grader, tripled in the fifth before freshman Emma Rodriquez doubled her in. Another run came across to score and it was a two-run game once again.

In the sixth, Isabel Hansen led off with a double while her teammate Alyssa Schroeder, one of their few seniors, drove her in. House then drove in her third RBI of the day with another single to make it a tie ball game. Freshman Tucker Sechrest put the finishing touches on the Queens rally with another single to give Clinton the lead.

House took care of the bottom of the lineup and the Queens opened their season with a win.

Facing a team like Marquette Catholic, the Queens wanted to build on their fundamentals and establish confidence in their young roster.

"Our non-conference schedule this year has been modified a little bit," Lakin said. "Last year we played Maquoketa and Dubuque Senior who were a game away from making it to state. We're playing more teams that are in our ball park this year."

The Queens will play a doubleheader at Tipton on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.