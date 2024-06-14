Softball: Previewing Saturday's state championship games

Jun. 14—CLASS A

Who: Cheverus (18-1) vs. Oxford Hills (17-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Central Maine Community College, Auburn

Outlook: Was Tuesday's epic South final the de facto state championship? Not if the Vikings, back in the title game for the second straight season, have anything to say about it. They have a tall task ahead of them, however, facing fantastic Cheverus freshman Addison DeRoche. After a dominant regular season, she has been even better in the playoffs, as her 23-strikeout performance Tuesday against previously undefeated Windham brought her to 54 strikeouts and only two hits allowed in 23 postseason innings. She also has a .489 batting average with four home runs and a 1.105 slugging percentage. She was scheduled to return Friday night from a travel tournament in Kansas City, and should be available for the final. ... The Stags aren't a one-player show, with Hailey Lamontagne (.491, team-high 26 hits), Kelsey Cassidy (.407), Ashley Connor (.373) and Delia Tremble (.365) all showing a knack for momentum-changing hits. This is also a team that plays sharp defense, led by Cassidy at short and Bella Napolitano Aberle behind the plate. ... Oxford Hills gave Windham all it could handle in the Class A final last year, and returns many of the key contributors for that team, including pitcher and top hitter Kyeria Morse, who's batting .511 with three home runs. Morse is 12-2 with a 1.48 ERA, but is 7-1 with a 0.81 ERA over her last nine outings and threw a no-hitter in the North final against Skowhegan. ... Charlotte McGreevy (.481) and Maddy Miller (.479) are big bats, and Gigi Devivo reaches bases frequently and leads the team with 25 runs.

CLASS B

Who: York (19-0) vs. Nokomis (17-2)

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Outlook: The two finalists from last year are back for a second round in the state final. York won last year's game, 2-1, for its first title since 1989. ... York graduated four starters from that team but might be stronger than they were last year. They've won 35 straight games, and are the only undefeated team left in the state. ... McKayla Kortes is the heart of the team as its ace and biggest bat. She has a .606 average, five home runs and 40 RBI, as well as a 15-0 record and a 1.28 ERA. She doesn't get hit often, but will need to improve her command (17 walks in three playoff games) to keep the Warriors down. ... York's lineup is lethal, with Maddie Fitzgerald (.673, team-high 20 extra-base hits), Sarah Orso (.597, team-high 43 hits) and Lindsay Rivers (.500) forming a dangerous middle of the order. In addition, Emily Estes (.451) is 8 for 12 in the playoffs. ... York, however, hasn't seen a pitcher this season like Mia Coots, who struck out 13 in last year's final and tossed a 14-strikeout one-hitter to beat Old Town, 5-1, in the North final. ... Raegan King (.571) and Addie Hawthorne (.500) have led the offense for Nokomis in the postseason. ... The Warriors are tested, having played Class A Skowhegan and Messalonskee and C South champion Hall-Dale during the season.

CLASS D

Who: North Yarmouth Academy (18-1) vs. Penobscot Valley (15-2)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Outlook: A surprise team last year, the Panthers are an upstart no more. They're undefeated against Class D opponents, and even earned a victory against Class B South finalist Freeport. ... NYA has shown a knack for pulling out close games, including a one-run decision over Buckfield in the regional final. ... Pitcher Lily Rawnsley (15-1, 1.24 ERA) will be tough to build rallies against, and she also swings the bat well with a .469 average. ... Jordan Nash has been the team's best hitter, batting .571 with a team-high 28 hits. She's also slugging .898, thanks to five doubles, a triple and three home runs. ... Brooklyn Goodman, who played but was hit for in last year's final, has turned into one of the team's best hitters, with a .522 average and a team-high 24 RBI. ... Penobscot Valley punched its ticket to the final by eking out a 4-3 victory over Woodland in the North final. ... Catcher Emma Potter is a Miss Maine Softball finalist, while third baseman Julia Young has been one of the top hitters and smacked a winning two-run double against Woodland. ... The Howlers are seeking their first state title since 2019, when they won their second championship in three years.

