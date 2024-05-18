Softball postseason preview: Bryan Station, Douglass look to end Scott County’s streak

No team other than Scott County has won high school softball’s 42nd District Tournament since the Cardinals joined the division in 2006.

That’s a span of 18 years and 17 seasons when you subtract the COVID-19 canceled 2020 campaign. Scott County hasn’t just been a district powerhouse, it won state titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

But Bryan Station (16-11, 4-2) goes into the district tournament as the top seed via tiebreaker rules for the first time and is on an unprecedented three-game win streak against the Cardinals (16-9, 4-2).

While the Defenders swept Scott County in the regular season, they were also swept by Frederick Douglass (17-13, 4-2). That means there’s no easy path to the district title if Bryan Station wins its Monday semifinals game against Henry Clay (3-24, 0-6).

“We’ve got to beat Henry Clay, who has a good pitcher,” Bryan Station coach Hector Urbaneja said. “Whoever it is, we’ve just got to play good defense. That right there is key. If we get some hits and the right opportunities, we’ll be OK.”

Bryan Station’s season has included thrilling, historic wins like the ones against Scott County and an 11-10 victory against Lafayette on Tuesday, which broke a 42-game losing streak to the Generals that dated to 2004.

“That’s why I love this game. I don’t care how good you are, everybody has good days and bad days,” Urbaneja said. “You never know. You just have to be ready to go. You’re going to fail more than you succeed. It’s teaching you lessons every day. If you go 1-for-4 but you hit a home run to win the game, you’ve failed three times but come out on top.”

Douglass will get the first crack at Scott County in Tuesday’s win-or-go-home semifinals. The Cards swept the Broncos 11-4 and 12-2 in the regular season and have won 11 of 14 games since standout junior Ada Little, a Georgia commit, decided to leave the team.

In the 43rd District, Lexington Catholic (21-2, 7-1) will be the top seed via tiebreaker over its regular postseason nemesis, Lafayette (18-14, 7-1).

Though the Generals are the two-time defending district champions, Lexington Catholic has made it to the last two 11th Region finals, winning the region and advancing to the state finals in 2022.

Both the champion and runner-up from the 42nd and 43rd districts will join their counterparts from the 41st and 44th District tournaments at the following week’s 11th Region Tournament at Lafayette.

Here’s a look at the 42nd and 43rd district’s top teams and players (with college commitment if known) heading into the postseason. Records are through Friday’s games. Rankings are according to the KHSAA’s 11th Region RPI Standings. The playoffs begin Monday.

1) Lexington Catholic (21-2) — Abby Hammond, Jr. P (Kentucky), .603 AVG, 12 HR, 35 R, 35 RBI, 21-2, 0.49 ERA; Aevea Mosley-Franklin, 7th, C, .425, 1 HR, 30 R; Kinley Willoughby, Sr. SS, .362, 1 HR, 19 RBI.

4) Scott County (16-9) — Lauren Jones, Jr. SS (Cumberlands), .455, 10 HR, 35 R, 37 RBI; Taylor Reid, Sr. 1B, .347, 2 HR, 22 R; Beth McIntyre, Sr. P, 10-4, 2.53 ERA, .243, 13 RBI.

5) Lafayette (18-14) — Jenna Wells, Jr. SS (Transylvania), .526, 3 HR, 37 R; Addison Combs, Fr. 1B, .451, 2 HR, 29 R, 23 RBI; Lyla Hould, So. 3B/P, 8-4, 3.59 ERA, 2 SV.

6) Frederick Douglass (16-13) — Haley McGuire, Fr. 1B/P, .628, 10 HR, 37 R, 44 RBI, 7-6, 3.94 ERA; Jarynn Bowman, Fr. 2B, .425, 2 HR, 21 R, 15 RBI; Aaliyah Long, Sr. 3B, .360, 10 HR, 23 R, 31 RBI.

8) Bryan Station (16-11) — Michelle Moore, Sr. CF, .451, 11 HR, 47 RBI; Tiahna Bowman, Jr. 3B, .427, 2 HR, 38 R; Karsyn Rockvoan, So. P, 12-6, 1.95 ERA.

11) Tates Creek (14-19) — Tinley Easton, Sr. SS (Minnesota), .566, 15 HR, 56 R, 41 RBI, Madison Hill, Sr. 2B (Midway), .404, 30 R, 26 RBI; Alexis Bazzell, Fr. C, .358, 16 RBI.

13) Lexington Christian (8-15) — Anna Gorshak, Jr. C, .482, 5 HR, 21 R, 24 RBI; Mackenzie Waits, So. SS, .385, 22 R; Carrington Clark, 8th, LF, .352, 2 HR, 16 R, 16 RBI

15) Henry Clay (3-24) — Ella Smith, So. 1B, P, .412, 8 RBI, 4.34 ERA; Elise Pearson, .341, 11 R; Kyndal Brewster, .250, 6 R, 4 RBI.

16) Paul Laurence Dunbar (6-17) — Tatum Golden, Jr. C/SS, .415, 21 R, 20 RBI; SaNaya Jones, Jr. OF, .392, 2 HR, 18 R, 11 RBI; Saniya Givens, 7th 3B/C, .364, 1 HR, 22 R, 14 RBI.

42nd District Softball Tournament

At Bryan Station

Monday’s game

6 p.m.: Henry Clay vs. Bryan Station

Tuesday’s game

6 p.m.: Scott County vs. Frederick Douglass

Wednesday’s game

6 p.m.: Championship

43rd District Softball Tournament

At Paul Laurence Dunbar

Monday’s game

6 p.m.: Lexington Christian vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Tuesday’s games

5:30 p.m.: Lexington Christian-Paul Laurence Dunbar winner vs. Lexington Catholic

7:30 p.m.: Tates Creek vs. Lafayette

Tuesday’s game

6 p.m.: Championship

Bryan Station’s Michelle Moore watches the trajectory of her hit against Henry Clay in the Defenders’ 11-0 win over the Blue Devils at Bryan Station High School on May 6.

