Softball: Polson overcomes 3 Ronan HRs, wins 10-6

May 3—POLSON — Ronan hit three home runs — two by Neveah Perez — but the Polson Pirates were able to rally from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Maidens 10-6 in Northwest A softball Thursday.

Samantha Rensvold, who took over in the circle in the second inning for the Pirates, helped her cause with two hits and two runs scored.

Carli Maley had two hits and an RBI, and Opal Nash and Olivia Jore both scored twice and drove in a run for Polson, now 11-4 overall and 6-2 in Northwest A games.

That helped overcome Perez hitting a three-run home run in the third inning — putting her team up 4-1 — and another two-run shot in the fifth for Ronan (9-5 overall, 4-3 in league).

Polson took the lead back in its half of the third inning with the help of a walk, two hits and three Ronan errors. Jore and Smith had RBI grounders in the inning, and both ended up scoring.

Nash capped a two-run fourth inning with an RBI single and the Pirates led 7-4.

Kailyn Marengo got the Maidens on the board with a solo homer in the second inning.

Ronan pitcher Nikki Kendall went the distance, allowing eight hits, six walks and 10 runs — four earned — while striking out nine.

Rensvold threw six innings, allowing four hits, one walk and five runs (four earned). She fanned six.