Softball: Polson beats Libby; Ronan topples C-Falls

Apr. 12—POLSON — Carli Maley and Olivia Jore knocked in two runs each as Polson used a four-run sixth inning to pull away from Libby for a 7-3 victory Tuesday.

Elizabeth Cunningham joined Jore and Maley as Pirates (4-1) to hit a home run in the game.

Paislee MacDonald and Lindy McElmurry drove in a run each for the Loggers (2-3).

Avery Starr picked up the win for Polson, throwing four innings and allowing just two runs on three hits. Samantha Rensvold finished out the final three innings in the circle for Polson.

Paislee MacDonald threw 5 2-3 innings for Libby, striking out five.

The Pirates broke a 2-2 deadlock in the fifth as Cunningham drove one over the fence.

In the sixth, Maley knocked one out of the park in left-center to extend the Polson lead to 5-2. Three batters later, Jore made it two 2-run homers in the inning going yard over the center field fence.

In the seventh, MacDonald hit a double to left that scored Mylie Rayome and put two runners on with two outs for the Loggers.

Rensvold ended things there as she forced a fly out to secure the Pirates victory.

Ronan 3, Columbia Falls 2

RONAN — Ronan's Nikki Kendall struck out 10 while pitching a complete game, and Ally Luedtke hit a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning as the Maidens knocked off the defending State A champion Wildkats.

Kendall scattered six hits and five walks and allowed one earned run. The Maidens (2-3) had just four hits, but got two runs in the first on a passed ball and then a wild pitch, both with two out. They scored Luedtke, who singled to lead off the game, and Kendall, who doubled.

Haden Peters singled and eventually scored in the first for the Kats, coming around on Maddie Moultray's double and a wild pitch. Peters' RBI single in the fifth inning tied the game, 2-2; it scored Tayler Lingle, who'd walked and moved up on a bunt.

Moultray was a tough-luck pitcher, allowing only one earned run. She walked none and fanned eight.