Softball play heats up semifinal round

May 10—Lauderdale County softball teams took to the mound Thursday for the first of the semifinal round's three-game series.

At Clarkdale, the Bulldogs fought hard, but were unable to to find the runs needed to topple the Pisgah Dragons and fell with a 6-3 loss.

The West Lauderdale Knights faced a similar result after falling 0-2 to the Itawamba Agricultural Indians in Fulton.

Both teams were on the road Friday as game two of the series' kicked off at 6 p.m. A third game for Clarkdale is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at home if needed.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com