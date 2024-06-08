SOFTBALL: Panthers have ties to past WHS state teams

Jun. 8—Three decades ago, Lindsey (Boyce) Linn lined up at third base for Western in the IHSAA Softball State Finals.

Tonight, Linn's daughter, Chloe, will have her chance to play on the state's big stage.

"It's pretty great," Lindsey Linn said. "I'm super happy for Chloe that this is her senior year and she gets to experience this."

Western (28-2) faces Tri-West (28-6) tonight in the Class 3A title game of the State Finals at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium. It's scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Western is making its third state appearance. Lindsey Linn was a part of the previous two, back in 1993 and 1994, in the old single-class format.

"We were really good back then, but these girls take it to a whole other level," she said.

Assistant coach Jessica Oliver is another connection to the past Western state teams. As a senior, she played center field and batted cleanup on the '93 team.

"It's been pretty awesome, just the energy and being back in the same steps that we kind of went through," Oliver said. "I've really enjoyed the girls and just the whole process of being in the tournament and winning games."

Larry Miller is another tie to the past state trips. He was the school's athletic director in the '90s — and now his son Bart is Western's coach and granddaugter Kylie is the Panthers' leadoff hitter and one of their pitchers.

"You always want your son or daughter to do good. I think Bart's doing very well and on top of that, you have your granddaughter involved in it. She's been doing very well too," Larry Miller said. "It's great, it brings back memories from those two years that we went to the state, and I hope they create new memories with this group here. They're a good group of girls."

In each of Western's previous state trips, the Final Four was a one-day affair and played at Carmel's Cherry Tree Softball Complex. In 1993, which was the ninth year of the state tournament, Holly Newman pitched Western to a 2-0 upset of top-ranked and undefeated Center Grove in the semifinal round, but Merrillville beat Western 5-1 in the final. Merrillville scored four runs in the sixth to go up 5-0.

Oliver had a two-run hit for the only runs in the victory over Center Grove and she drove in the Panthers' lone run in the final

In 1994, Western beat Boonville 7-6 in the semifinals before falling to Carmel 2-1 in nine innings in the final. The program for the State Finals the following year called it "the most dramatic final game in tournament history." Newman took the hard-luck loss. She struck out 16, which is the record for a state final in the one-class format.

Now, the Panthers are back in the state finals, and Oliver sees some similarities between her team and the current team.

"They're relaxed, they laugh," she said. "We had a chemistry in '93 that we enjoyed being around each other, but we also knew when it was game time. Everybody was there for the same reason, and everybody was glad to see anybody be the star. I think this team is the same way."

Lindsey Linn also pointed to the team's chemistry as a strength.

"It's been wonderful watching the team camaraderie and how well they work together," she said. "A lot of them have played together over the years so they kind of know each other's moves and what's next."

The Russiaville Pixie League has been a constant launching pad for future Panthers, past and present.

Softball was still a relatively new IHSAA sport in the '90s. Western made its tournament debut in 1986 and won its first sectional in 1991.

The sport has changed over the last three decades.

"The main difference that I've noticed ... our catchers were the pitch callers. Our catcher, Karen Noel, took care of the pitch calling," Oliver said. "Now, the coaches kind of help control the game because the pitchers have more pitches. Our pitchers back then didn't have three, four, five different pitches like the girls do now.

"And the girls play all the time now. They play year round almost unless they're in another sport where they step out for that season. But they're still doing their hitting or their pitching lessons. We only played in the summer."

Lindsey Linn noted her teams used to share bats and helmets.

"Now they have their special bats. They also have their special trainers. They have a little advantage to when I played," she said.

The power game is another big difference in the sport. The Panthers have hit 40 home runs this season — they had a total of four in '93 and none in '94.

"When someone hit a home run back in '93 or '94, it was like amazing," Lindsey Linn.

Brynley Erb has 15 of Western's homers this season and Chloe Linn has 12. Chloe Linn is one of Western's three pitchers. When she's not pitching, she either plays first base or — like her mother three decades ago — third base.

The Panthers have paired great hitting with strong pitching and solid defense to fashion their big season and add to the program's tradition of success.

"We're in seventh heaven watching these girls," Larry Miller said. "It's good for the community."

TEAM SEND-OFF

Western's team bus will go through Russiaville at 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to gather around the four-way stop to cheer on the team.

