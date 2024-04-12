Softball notebook: Elida continues hot start against Shawnee

Apr. 12—ELIDA — Lilly Sifrit of Elida has played just five games at the varsity level.

It's a fact that's hardly noticeable when she's out on the field and her early season numbers reflect that with four wins inside the circle and a batting average of .684 in 19 at-bats.

On Tuesday night in Elida's WBL opener, Sifrit had her two-way skills on full display again, tossing 12 strikeouts in a six-inning complete game, and hitting a pair of home runs in a 12-1 win over Shawnee.

"We've been looking forward to her coming up for a long time," Elida coach Hillary Overholt said. "She's a hard worker, a quiet kid and you can't ask for much more than she's already given us in these first five games."

Sifrit struck out seven batters in the first three innings. In the bottom of the third, she stepped up to the plate with one out and sent a 2-0 fastball over the fence just left of center field.

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 WBL) went on to score two more times in the inning, courtesy of an error and an RBI single from Carly Chiles, who went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs.

Shawnee (0-5, 0-1 WBL) answered with a run in the top of the fourth, but Elida tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away for good.

Liv Walters led off with a triple, stayed at third on a bunt single from Delaney Miller and trotted home after Sifrit blasted her second home run of the game, this time to right-center field on a 1-0 fastball.

After going hitless the first time through the order, Elida manufactured its 12 runs on 10 hits and took advantage of four Shawnee errors.

"We jumped on a lot of pitches early that maybe weren't the best, but we're working on making those in-game adjustments," Overholt said. "It's all about being smart at the plate and that's something we did a lot better job of doing after the first few innings."

Big arms

—Isabel Reyna of Miller City threw a five-inning shutout with two strikeouts against Columbus Grove.

—Adyson Van De Keere of St. Marys threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Celina.

—Lilly Sifrit of Elida struck out six batters and shut out Miller City in a five-inning 11-0 win.

Big bats

—Bailey David of Miller City had three hits in a 15-0 shutout of Columbus Grove.

—Brynn Butler had four hits for Kenton in a 15-5 win over Ottawa-Glandorf. She also had three hits against Elgin.

—Kimberly Grant had three stolen bases for Continental against Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Mallory Gipson had three hits for Lima Senior in a loss to Perry.

—Maddy McKee of Perry had three hits against Delphos Jefferson.

—Olivia Foster of Bath had three hits in a 7-6 win over Van Wert.

—Addi Gibson of Bath drove in the game-winning run against Van Wert.

—Anna Niese of Miller City had three hits in a dominant victory over Columbus Grove.

—Lilly Sifrit of Elida went 3 for 4 and scored twice in an 11-0 victory over Miller City.

—Isabella Basinger of Delphos Jefferson drove in three runs against Perry.

—Brayla Butler of Kenton had three hits in a win over Elgin.

—LCC's Malena Badea went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs in a loss to Lincolnview.

—Emily Pees recorded a three-hit game against Elgin.

Home run club

—Raegen Clemens of Continental hit a home run in a 16-2 win over Ottoville.

—Lexanna Lee of Perry hit an inside-the-park home run against Delphos Jefferson.

—Avery Rahrig of Delphos Jefferson blasted a solo home run against Perry. She also homered in an 11-10 win over Perry

—Leah Ramirez of Elida went 3 for 4 with a home run in Elida's 11-0 win over Miller City.

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL'All

St. Marys'2-0'4-3

Defiance'1-0'4-3

Elida'1-0'5-1

Kenton'1-0'3-2

Bath'1-1'3-2

Wapakoneta'0-0'5-3

Van Wert'0-1'0-3

Shawnee'0-1'0-6

Celina'0-1'0-6

Ottawa-Glandorf'0-2'1-3

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC 'All

Minster'2-0'9-1

Coldwater'1-0'2-3

Parkway'1-1'5-1

Fort Recovery'1-1'2-3

Marion Local'1-1'2-3

New Bremen'0-0'3-4

Versailles'0-1'6-1

St. Henry'0-2'3-5

Northwest Conference

'NWC 'All

Spencerville'1-0'2-3

Delphos Jefferson'1-1'5-3

Lincolnview'0-0'3-1

Leipsic'0-0'3-2

Crestview'0-0'1-3

Ada'0-0'3-2

Bluffton'0-0'1-2

Allen East'0-0'0-4

Columbus Grove'0-1'4-2

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC 'All

Ridgedale'2-0'3-0

North Baltimore'2-0'2-4

Upper Scioto Valley'1-1'2-3

Elgin'1-0'1-2

Perry'0-0'2-4

Ridgemont'0-0'2-3

Waynesfield-Goshen'0-1'2-1

Hardin Northern'0-1'2-2

Cory-Rawson'0-3'0-4

Putnam County League

'PCL 'All

Leipsic'1-0'3-2

Miller City'1-0'2-2

Continental'1-0'1-0

Columbus Grove'1-1'4-2

Kalida'0-1'1-3

Ottoville'0-1'0-5

Pandora — Gilboa'0-1'0-6

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Elida 12, Shawnee 1

Miller City 15, Columbus Grove 0

Leipsic 15, Kalida 3

Spencerville 4, Delphos St. Jefferson 3

Kenton 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 5

Continental 16, Ottoville 2

Perry 15, Lima Senior 5

LCC 17, Pandora-Gilboa 4

New Bremen 4, Crestview 0

Riverdale 3, Ada 2

Bath 7, Van Wert 6

St. Marys 2, Celina 1

McComb 10, Bluffton 3

Fort Recovery 3, Versailles 2

Marion Local 5, St. Henry 3

Minster 12, Parkway 8

Ridgedale 12, Upper Scioto Valley 2

North Baltimore 4, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Elgin 16, Cory-Rawson 0

Wednesday

Delphos Jefferson 11, Perry 10

Lincolnview 16, Lima Central Catholic 5

Kenton 19, Elgin 4

Antwerp 4, Continental 3

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Woodward at Lima Senior, 7 p.m.

Bath at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Elida at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Russia at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Loramie at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Jackson Center, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Anna, 5 p.m.

Ada at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Bluffton, 5:15 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Fairview at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Continental at Stryker, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Senior (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Quad at Celina: Lincolnview vs Celina, 12 p.m.

Quad at Celina: Crestview vs Marion Local, 12 p.m.

Quad at Celina: Crestview vs Celina, 2 p.m.

Quad at Celina: Lincolnview vs Marion Local, 2 p.m.

Perrysburg at Defiance, 11 a.m.

Spencerville at Elida (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Ottawa-Glandorf (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Ottoville at St. Marys, 12 p.m.

Van Wert at Fairview, 11 a.m.

Fort Loramie at Minster, 11 a.m.

Van Buren at Minster, 2 p.m.

Parkway at Tinora (doubleheader), 12 p.m.

Versailles at Carlisle (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Kalida at Arlington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Miller City at Evergreen (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Tri at Kenton: LCC at Kenton, 11 a.m.

Tri at Kenton: Findlay at LCC, 1 p.m.

Tri at Kenton: Findlay at Kenton, 3 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Perry, 1 p.m.

North Baltimore at Hardin Northern, 12 p.m.

Monday

Shawnee at LCC, 5 p.m.

Celina at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Fairview, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Antwerp, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Ayersville at Coldwater, 5:30 p.m.

New Bremen at Ansonia, 5 p.m.

Jay County at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Ada, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Leo at Lincolnview, 5:30 p.m.

Holgate at Continental, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Perry at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Kenton at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Van Wert, 5 p.m.

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Minster at Versailles, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Russia, 5:30 p.m.

Continental at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Botkins at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Perry, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Miller City 4, Columbus Grove 0

Van Wert 2, Bath 0

Celina 8, St. Marys 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 11, Kenton 2

Coldwater 14, New Knoxville 0

New Bremen 1, Delphos St. John's o

Upper Scioto Valley 4, Ridgedale 2

Ottoville 10, Continental 0

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Fort Jennings 2

Leipsic 4, Kalida 3

Delphos Jefferson 2, Spencerville 1

Elida 3, Shawnee 2

Lincolnview 12, Lima Senior 4

Defiance 7, Wauseon 5

Bluffton 13, McComb 4

Anna 7, LCC 5

Crestview 9, New Haven 7

Minster 6, Parkway 0

North Baltimore 4, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

Elgin 11, Cory-Rawson 0

St. Henry 5, Marion Local 1

Wednesday

Allen East 13, Hardin Northern 3

Delphos St. John's 3, Fort Jennings 2

Crestview 5, Bath 4

Pandora-Gilboa 18, Vanlue 3

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Kenton at Elida, 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5:30 p.m.

Jay County at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Minster at Covington, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Jackson Center, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Newton Local, 6 p.m.

Tinora at St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Ada at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Hicksville at Continental, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Spencerville at Elida (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Wauseon at Ottawa-Glandorf, 11 a.m.

Marion Local at Shawnee, 12 p.m.

Anna at Minster, 11 a.m.

New Knoxville at Houston (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Bellefontaine at St. Henry, 2 p.m.

Zac Richard Classic at Versailles: Van Wert vs Versailles, 10 a.m.

Zac Richard Classic at Versailles: Van Wert vs Fort Loramie, 12:30 p.m.

Zac Richard Classic at Versailles: Fort Loramie vs Versailles, 3 p.m.

Botkins at Ada, 11 a.m.

Allen East at Pandora-Gilboa, 11 a.m.

Genoa Area at Bluffton, 12 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Columbus Grove, 11 a.m.

Ottoville at Crestview, 12 p.m.

Miller City at Antwerp, 11 a.m.

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia, 10 a.m.

Hardin Northern at Arlington, 12 p.m.

Riverdale at Upper Scioto Valley (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Tri at Fairlawn: Russia vs Fairlawn, 11 a.m

Tri at Fairlawn: Russia vs Perry, 1:30 p.m.

Tri at Fairlawn: Perry at Fairlawn, 4 p.m.

Monday

Start at Lima Senior, 5:30 p.m.

LCC at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Celina at Coldwater, 5:30 p.m.

Kenton at River Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Minster at Arcanum, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Covington, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Fairlawn, 5 p.m.

Ansonia at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Ada, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Perry at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory Rawson, 5 p.m.

Ridgedale at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Bath at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida., 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Minster, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Ayersville at Lincolnview 5 p.m.

Continental at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Perry, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.