Softball notebook: Delphos Jefferson improves to 4-0

Apr. 5—DELPHOS — How do you answer when a team sends 10 batters to the plate and takes the lead in the top of the sixth inning in a game you led by four runs not just once, but twice?

For Delphos Jefferson's softball team, the answer was sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 times in the bottom of the same inning.

That rousing response was the turning point in the Wildcats' 18-11 win over Columbus Grove in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Thursday.

"It's kind of crazy. You go into the inning down one and then have a chance to run rule a team," Delphos Jefferson coach Doug Geary said.

Jefferson (4-0, 1-0 NWC) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. By the middle of the fourth inning, Columbus Grove had caught up at 4-4.

The Wildcats got a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, then got two more in the bottom of the fifth for an 8-4 lead.

But Columbus Grove used three hits, two walks, two Jefferson errors and a fielder's choice to take a 9-8 lead halfway through the sixth inning.

Jefferson's sixth-inning rally started with one out. But 11 of the next 12 Wildcats who stepped into the batter's box got on base and 10 of them scored.

Three players had three hits for Jefferson — Carolyn Mueller was 3 for 5 and scored three runs, Ky Eberle was 3 for 5, drove in three runs and scored three times, and Emma Kunz went 3 for 5, scored twice and drove in a run. Avery Rahrig was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.

Columbus Grove's Lauren Fuerst was 4 for 5, scored a run and drove in a run.

"We got off to a great start in the first inning and kind of hit a lull and Grove worked its way back into the game," Geary said.

"It's nice to get that first conference win. You want to put some pressure on some teams. There are some really good teams in the conference. We'd like to throw our name in that hat and go game by game," he said.

Winning pitcher Kyrstin Moore allowed 11 runs and seven hits. She struck out seven and walked seven. Only three of the runs she gave up were earned.

Columbus Grove's Abby Stechschulte allowed 18 runs and 15 hits. She struck out five and walked five. Eight of the runs she gave up were earned. Both teams committed five errors in the game.

SOFTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Thursday

Delphos Jefferson 18, Columbus Grove 11

Minster 10, Marion Local 0

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Lima Senior at Arcadia, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at National Trail, 5 p.m.

Anna at Minster, 5 p.m.

Russia at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Ada at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Carey at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Fairview at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Continental at Pettisville, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Jackson Center, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Bath, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Celina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Elida at Van Wert, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Bath at Allen East (doubleheader)

Benjamin Logan at Celina (doubleheader)

Tri at Defiance: Bowling Green vs Defiance

Tri at Defiance: Crestview vs Bowling Green

Tri at Defiance: Defiance vs Crestview

Minster at St. Marys

Wayne Trace at Van Wert (doubleheader)

Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine (doubleheader)

Coldwater at South Adams (doubleheader)

Fort Recovery at Mississinawa Valley

Anna at New Bremen (doubleheader)

Perry at New Bremen

Eaton at St. Henry (doubleheader)

Fort Loramie at Versailles (doubleheader)

Ada at Arlington (doubleheader)

Liberty-Benton at Bluffton (doubleheader)

Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson

Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson, 11 a.m.

Ridgedale at Hardin Northern

Monday

Defiance at Ayersville, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Continental at Tinora, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Ada at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Lima Senior at Toledo Rogers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Lima Senior at Perry, 5 p.m.

LCC at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Ada, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at McComb, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Bath, 5 p.m.

Celina at St. Marys, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Elida, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Versailles, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Minster, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Continental, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Kalida, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Thursday

Columbus Grove 8, Delphos Jefferson 1

Minster 6, Marion Local 3

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Carey at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Continental at Pettisville, 5 p.m.

Arlington at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Wauseon, 5 p.m.

Fairlawn at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Jackson Center, 5 p.m.

Bath at St. Marys, 5 p.m.

Celina at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Elida, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Ed Sandy Classic at Elida: Delphos St. John's vs Elida

Ed Sandy Classic at Elida: LCC vs Northeastern

Delphos Jefferson at Bath

Columbus Grove at Celina

Celina Bulldog Invitational: Columbus Grove vs New Haven

Celina Bulldog Invitational: Columbus Grove vs Celina

Celina Bulldog Invitational: New Haven vs Celina

Defiance at Napoleon

Kenton at Carey

Coldwater at Ottawa-Glandorf

Shawnee at Parkway

St. Marys at Versailles (doubleheader)

Napoleon at Van Wert (doubleheader)

Springfield Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Fort Recovery at Ansonia

WCSM/St Henry Bank Invitational: Russia vs St. Henry

WCSM/St Henry Bank Invitational: Marion Local vs Russia

WCSM/St Henry Bank Invitational: Marion Local vs St. Henry

Kalida at Crestview

Leipsic at Edgerton (doubleheader)

Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

Continental at Fairview

Fort Jennings at Holgate

Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson

Miller City at Arlington

Ottoville at Ayersville

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

North Union at Hardin Northern

Monday

LCC at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Elida at Ayersville, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Fairlawn at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Ada at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Lincolnview at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at McComb, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Bath at Van Wert, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Celina, 5 p.m.

Elida at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at New Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Minster at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Perry, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Continental, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Kalida, 5 p.m.