Softball notebook: Bath wins tournament opener over Shawnee

May 10—BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath's 5-0 win over Shawnee in a Division II softball sectional semifinal on Tuesday was the second time this season the Wildkittens have beaten the Indians behind the shutout pitching of sophomore Kyree Stumbaugh.

Stumbaugh allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one. She also had a complete game shutout when Bath defeated Shawnee 6-0 on April 18.

The Wildkittens made the most of only four hits, including three runs in the bottom of the first inning on just one hit and scoring another run in the third inning without getting a hit.

"We battled, just like we did in that first game. Anytime you're facing a WBL opponent they will give you a run for your money, so we knew we needed to come out strong," Bath coach Hannah Slavin said. "We played well behind our pitcher and Kyree did a good job on the mound. I thought our defense made some tough plays look routine and also made the routine plays.

"We took advantage when we did get on base. We executed our base running pretty well. We executed a bunt in a key situation. We put the ball in play and put the pressure on the defense a little bit," she said. "I was proud of our girls that even though we weren't putting a ton of hits on the ball that when we did get on base we were able to execute."

Bath's leadoff hitter Mara Davis started the bottom of the first inning with a walk, moved up on a wild pitch on ball four to Claire Armentrout, and then scored on another wild pitch. Tea Sibert doubled to score Armentrout to make it 2-0 and took third base on a throw to the plate. Anne Oliver's groundout to shortstop scored Sibert.

Davis walked again to start the third inning, went from first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Olivia Foster, and then scored on the first of three Shawnee errors in the inning.

In the fifth inning, Foster doubled and scored on a single by Sibert, who went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Big arms

—Kyrstin Moore of Delphos Jefferson threw all six innings, allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters in a 12-2 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Emma Skinner of LCC threw a complete game and struck out 14 batters in a three-run victory over Columbus Grove. She also struck out 14 batters in a 10-4 win over Perry.

—Addison Fisher of Wapakoneta pitched a one-hit shutout in a 9-0 sectional semifinal win over Lima Senior.

—Gracie Homier of Continental pitched all seven innings, struck out 10 batters and held Crestview to two earned runs in a 6-5 win. She also pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Miller City and threw a one-hitter in five innings against Kalida.

—Riley Rhodes of Shawnee threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Delphos Jefferson.

—Abby Stechschulte of Columbus Grove threw a one-hit shutout in five innings in a 10-0 win over Ottoville.

—Angie Kohlhofer of Lima Senior threw five innings and yielded just four hits in a 14-1 win over Rogers.

—Jenna Bassitt of Ada struck out 16 hitters and threw a two-hitter in a 6-0 win over Leipsic.

Big bats

—Aniyah Prowant of Allen East went 4 for 4 in a 9-1 win over Perry.

—Melana Badea of LCC had three hits in a 10-4 win over Perry.

—Ava Henry of Leipsic recorded three hits in a 17-4 win over Holgate.

—Ali Hermiller of Leipsic recorded three hits in a 17-4 win over Holgate.

—Olivia Tussing of Leipsic drove in three runs in a 17-4 win over Holgate.

—Jade Siefker of Columbus Grove went 3 for 4 in a 10-0 win over Ottoville.

—Kimberly Grant of Continental went 2 for 4 with three RBI in a 4-2 win over Miller City.

—Kaitlyn Bidlack of Continental went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs in a 17-0 win over Kalida.

Home run club

—Savana Brooks of Allen East hit a home run during a three-hit performance in a 9-1 win over Perry.

—Addison Fisher of Wapakoneta hit a home run in a 9-0 sectional semifinal win over Lima Senior.

—Ayden Young of St. Marys hit a home run in a 6-4 win over Elida.

—Alexis Shadrach of St. Marys hit a home run in a 6-4 win over Elida.

—Lilly Sifrit of Elida hit a solo home run in a 6-5 win over Celina. She also hit a pair of solo home runs in a 7-3 loss to Celina.

—Gracie Homier of Continental hit a home run in a 17-0 win over Kalida.

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL'All

Defiance'8-1'13-7

Kenton'8-1'11-7

St. Marys'6-2'10-7

Bath'6-3'11-9

Wapakoneta'5-4'14-9

Elida'4-5'15-7

Celina'2-6'5-18

Van Wert'1-5'3-12

Shawnee'1-7'7-16

Ottawa-Glandorf'0-7'2-16

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC'All

Minster'7-0'24-1

Parkway'6-1'18-3

Coldwater'5-2'11-1

Fort Recovery'4-3'10-11

Versailles'3-4'15-8

Marion Local'2-5'5-18

New Bremen'1-6'8-12

St. Henry'0-7'7-13

Northwest Conference

'NWC'All

Lincolnview'6-0'19-4

Ada'5-0'15-2

Crestview'5-2'7-13

Leipsic'4-3'11-8

Columbus Grove'4-3'10-7

Delphos Jefferson'3-5'11-14

Allen East'3-5'8-13

Bluffton'1-7'3-11

Spencerville'1-7'3-18

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC'All

Ridgedale'7-0'12-2

North Baltimore'6-2'9-12

Elgin'6-2'8-17

Waynesfield-Goshen'5-2'7-7

Upper Scioto Valley'4-4'9-8

Hardin Northern'4-4'10-9

Perry'2-6'5-15

Ridgemont'1-7'3-13

Cory-Rawson'0-8'0-16

Putnam County League

'PCL'All

Continental'6-0'11-4

Miller City'5-1'7-8

Columbus Grove'3-2'10-7

Leipsic'3-3'11-8

Kalida'1-4'5-15

Pandora — Gilboa'1-5'3-17

Ottoville'1-5'1-14

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Bath 5, Shawnee 0

Elida 6, Celina 5

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Coldwater 6, Allen East 0

REGULAR SEASON

Columbus Grove 10, Ottoville 0

Continental 4, Miller City 2

Kalida 20, Pandora-Gilboa 11

Wednesday

DIVISION I SECTIONAL FINAL

Findlay 13, Wapakoneta 3

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Napoleon 6, Kenton 5

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Bluffton 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Fort Recovery 4, Fairview 1

Milton Union 7, Versailles 1

REGULAR SEASON

Continental 17, Kalida 0

Lima Senior 14, Rogers 1

Defiance 11, Shawnee 1

Ada 6, Leipsic 0

Lincolnview 17, Crestview 7

Celina 7, Elida 3

McComb 7, Hardin Northern 6

Coldwater 10, Van Wert 0

LCC 19, Ottoville 5

Swanton 5, Delphos Jefferson 0

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL

Bath at Bryan, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Elida at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Napoleon at St. Marys, 5 p.m.

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL

Bluffton at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

LCC at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Botkins at Hardin Northern (doubleheader), 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Ada at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Kalida, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Miller City 11, Continental 0

Fort Jennings 7, Ottoville 3

Kalida 8, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Bath 14, Lima Senior 2

Russia 7, Marion Local 4

Versailles 9, Bradford 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 11, Ada 0

Perry 1, Spencerville 0

Cory-Rawson 6, Botkins 3

North Baltimore 16, Temple Christian 6

Wednesday

Wapakoneta 6, Van Wert 5

Columbus Grove 10, Ada 4

Lincolnview 7, Crestview 0

Leipsic 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Bath 17, Ottoville 0

Defiance 3, Celina 1

Bluffton 5, Delphos Jefferson 0

Upper Scioto Valley 13, Cory-Rawson 3

New Bremen 3, Tri-Village 1

Delphos St. John's 3, Kalida 1

Versailles 3, Fort Recovery

Minster 1, St. Henry 0

Lima Senior 1, Woodward 0

Elida 11, LCC 1

Northmont 10, Shawnee 3

Allen East 14, Pandora-Gilboa 7

McComb 8, Hardin Northern 4

Thursday

Columbus Grove 2, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Kalida 7, Continental 0

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

North Union at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Kalida, 7 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Newton Local at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Fort Loramie at Minster, 7 p.m.

Bluffton at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Saturday

PBR Spring Classic: Liberty-Benton at Defiance, 5:45 p.m.

Celina at St. Henry, 11 a.m.

Tri-Village at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Minster at Greenville, 12 p.m.

Ada at Lincolnview, 11 a.m.

Bluffton at Upper Sandusky, 12 p.m.

Crestview at Wayne Trace, 10 a.m.

Van Buren at Leipsic, 10 a.m.

Monday

LCC at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Fairview, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Perry at Bath, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Holgate at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Continental at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Ada at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Arlington, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Perry, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at LCC, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Parkway at New Bremen, 5 p.m.