Softball notebook: Bath stays hot with win over Crestview

Apr. 26—CONVOY — Bath entered Wednesday night's non-league matchup against Crestview with one thing in mind, and that was to keep the positive momentum going that it has built up over the past handful of games.

With help from every part of the lineup, including hits from nine different players and seven solid innings from Kyree Stumbaugh, the Wildkittens picked up its fourth win in its past five games, topping Crestview 13-4.

"I think we're trending in the right direction with the tournament quickly approaching," Bath coach Hannah Slavin said. "Crestview has always had a long-standing tradition of being a solid team that's well-coach and has good players, so it feels good to take a game from a strong program."

Crestview (4-10, 2-1 NWC) worked back to a 1-1 tie at the end of the first inning, but the Wildkittens (7-6, 4-2 WBL) scored five straight runs before the Knights answered in the fifth.

Bath broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning, going up 11-2 and briefly threatening a run-rule on the Knights.

The Wildkittens recorded 14 hits on the night, something that Slavin credits to a renewed approach at the plate for her team.

"We started the year kind of settling in instead of attacking every pitch like we are now," she said. "Lately we've raised our batting averages a ton and that goes to the extra hard work the girls have put in. We're reading pitches better, being more patient at the plate and looking for the pitches we like to drive."

Bath's Olivia Foster, Claire Armentrout, Tea Sibert and Addi Gibson provided a large part of the offensive punch out of the middle of the order. Foster went 4 for 5 and scored four times, Armentrout had two hits in three at-bats and drove in four runs, Sibert added three RBI and Gibson hit a home run and reached base safely three times.

Bath starter Kyree Stumbaugh was credited with the win after working around five errors and holding the Knights to two earned runs on seven hits. Stumbaugh struck out three hitters and didn't record a walk in the game.

Kaylee Mollenkopf was charged with the loss for Crestview after allowing seven earned runs on 14 hits. Mollenkopf was also the only Knight to record a two-hit game at the plate.

Big arms

—Tarynn Vorhes threw all seven innings for Waynesfield-Goshen, striking out 15 batters and limiting Perry to one earned run in an 8-1 win.

—Addison Fisher of Wapakoneta struck out 15 batters in seven innings in an 8-2 win over Shawnee.

—Angi Kohlhofer of Lima Senior threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts in an 11-1 win over Rogers.

—Lyla Holtzberger of Hardin Northen went eight innings and held the Waynesfield-Goshen to one earned run on 10 hits with 11 strikeouts.

—Riley Rhodes of Shawnee tossed a complete game, striking out 11 hitters and limiting Liberty-Benton to two earned runs in a 4-2 win.

—Ali Hermiller of Leipsic threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over Allen East.

Big bats

—Haley Meyer of Ottawa-Glandorf went 5 for 6 in an 18-17 win over Kaldia.

—Bailey Bullock of Shawnee went 3 for 4, scored a run and recorded one RBI in a 6-5 win over Fort Recovery.

—Taylor Michel of Miller City had three RBI in a 17-7 win over Holgate.

—Abby Stechschulte of Columbus Grove had three hits and drove in one run out of the leadoff spot in a 7-2 loss to Lincolnview.

—Macee Heckathorn of Kenton had three hits in a 10-8 loss to Defiance.

—Alisha Holtzapple of Wapakoneta drove in three runs in an 8-2 win over Shawnee.

—Aubrey Young of Allen East went 3 for 4 and scored three times, including the game-winning run on an error in the seventh inning against Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Savana Brooks of Allen East went 4 for 4 with a triple, three doubles, and one RBI in a 9-8 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Lauren Wireman of Allen East had three singles in a one-run victory over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Anne Minter of Hardin Northern drew a walk-off walk against Waynesfield-Goshen.

—Tegan Kirian of Waynesfield-Goshen went 3 for 4 with three singles in a loss to Hardin Northern.

—Brynn Butler of Kenton delivered her second walk-off hit of the season to knock off Elida 7-6.

—Liv Walters of Elida had three hits in a 7-6 loss to Kenton.

—Abby Daugherty of Elida went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs in a 17-1 win over Lima Senior.

—Addison Fisher of Wapakoneta went 3 for 4 with three RBI in a 12-run victory over Sidney.

—Allie Weller of Continental drew a walk-off walk in a 4-3 win over LCC.

—Gracie Homier of Continental went 3 for 3 with one RBI in a 4-3 win over LCC.

—Ava Henry of Leipsic went 3 for 4 with three singles in a 2-0 win over Allen East.

—Lauren Fuerst of Columbus Grove went 4 for 4 with three doubles and six RBI in an 18-7 win over Spencerville.

—Tori Williams of Columbus Grove had three hits and drove in three runs in an 18-7 win over Spencerville.

Home run club

—Lauren Fuerst of Columbus Grove hit a home run in a 12-7 win over Allen East.

—Breanna Hoffman of Columbus Grove hit a home run in a 12-7 win over Allen East.

—Catherine Overs of Hardin Northern contributed three hits with a home run and four RBI to a 5-4 win over Waynesfield-Goshen.

—Abby Giesige of Ottawa-Glandorf went 4 for 5 with a grand slam in an 18-17 win over Kalida.

—Emily Vanhorn of Wapakoneta hit a home run in a 19-7 win over Sidney.

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL 'All

Wapakoneta'5-0'12-4

Kenton'5-1'8-5

Bath'5-2'8-6

St. Marys'4-1'7-5

Defiance'3-1'8-6

Elida'2-2'9-4

Celina'1-4'2-14

Van Wert'0-4'1-10

Shawnee'0-4'4-10

Ottawa-Glandorf'0-6'2-10

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC 'All

Minster '4-0'19-1

Coldwater'4-1'8-7

Parkway '4-1'13-2

Fort Recovery '3-3'5-9

Marion Local '2-4'4-11

New Bremen '1-2'7-7

St. Henry '0-4'6-8

Versailles '0-3'12-5

Northwest Conference

'NWC 'All

Ada'4-0'8-2

Lincolnview'3-0'11-1

Crestview'3-1'5-10

Leipsic'3-1'6-4

Columbus Grove'3-3'7-5

Delphos Jefferson'2-3'9-9

Allen East'2-4'4-9

Spencerville'1-4'3-11

Bluffton'0-5'1-7

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC 'All

Ridgedale'4-0'6-1

North Baltimore'5-1'7-10

Elgin'3-1'4-5

Upper Scioto Valley'3-2'7-4

Waynesfield-Goshen'3-2'5-3

Hardin Northern'3-3'6-4

Perry'2-3'4-8

Ridgemont'0-4'2-10

Cory-Rawson'0-7'0-11

Putnam County League

'PCL 'All

Continental'2-0'5-4

Miller City'2-0'4-6

Columbus Grove'2-2'7-5

Pandora — Gilboa'1-1'2-10

Leipsic'1-2'6-4

Ottoville'1-2'1-8

Kalida'0-2'2-11

Toledo City Athletic League

'TCAL 'All

Start'6-0'6-5

Waite'2-1'2-2

Rogers'2-2'2-3

Woodward'0-1'0-1

Scott'0-1'0-2

Lima Senior'0-2'0-8

Bowsher'0-3'0-10

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Elgin 12, Perry 0

Coldwater 10, Versailles 0

Fort Recovery 19, St. Henry 9

Minster 8, Allen East 4

Parkway 10, Marion Local 5

Upper Scioto Valley 12, Hardin Northern 4

Fort Loramie 9, New Bremen 3

Wednesday

Wapakoneta 8, Shawnee 2

Lima Senior 11, Rogers 1

Allen East 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 8

Hardin Northern 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 4

Kenton 7, Elida 6

McComb 15, Pandora-Gilboa 5

Thursday

Elida 17, Lima Senior 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 18, Kalida 17

Shawnee 4, Liberty-Benton 2

Wapakoneta 19, Sidney 7

Versailles 10, Ansonia 1

Continental 4, LCC 3

Leipsic 2, Allen East 0

Lincolnview 29, Bluffton 2

Columbus Grove 18, Spencerville 7

Crestview 15, Delphos Jefferson 4

Coldwater 8, Marion Local 0

Minster 11, Fort Recovery 1

Parkway 9, New Bremen 8

Arcadia 13, Pandora-Gilboa 2

McComb 36, Cory-Rawson 2

Findlay 9, Defiance 3

Bath 8, Celina 2

Kenton 6, Van Wert 4

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Waite at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

LCC at Anna, 5 p.m.

Elida at Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Minster, 6 p.m.

Bath at Russia, 6 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Arcanum at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Perry, 5 p.m.

Jackson Center at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Celina at New Bremen, 12 p.m.

Tri at Riverdale: Elida vs Riverdale, 10 a.m.

Tri at Riverdale: Upper Sandusky vs Elida, 12 p.m.

Coldwater at New Bremen, 12 p.m.

Coldwater at National Trail, 2 p.m.

Marion Local at Fort Loramie, 1 p.m.

Parkway at Tippecanoe Valley, 1 p.m.

Arlington at Bluffton, 11 a.m.

Lincolnview at Liberty-Benton, 11 a.m.

Fostoria at Continentnal, 11 a.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Arcadia, 10 a.m.

Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont, 11 a.m.

Monday

Minster at LCC, 5 p.m.

Bath at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Ayersville, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Elida, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Paulding, 5:30 p.m.

Franklin Monroe at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Bradford at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Ada at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Lincolnivew, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Continental at Hicksville, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Ridgedale at Perry, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

LCC at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Elida, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Anna, 5 p.m.

Minster at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Perry, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Hardin Northern 17, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Versailles 4, Coldwater 0

Minster 4, Delphos St. John's 3

Fort Recovery 2, St. Henry 0

Elgin 7, Perry 1

Wednesday

LCC 3, Shawnee 2

Van Wert 12, St. Marys 2

Delphos St. John's 3, Lincolnview 0

Fort Jennings 1, Delphos Jefferson 0

Bath 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Celina 4, Elida 1

Defiance 12, Kenton 1

New Bremen 13, New Knoxville 3

Lima Senior 6, Rogers 0

Thursday

Shawnee 7, Bath 4

Liberty-Benton 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

McComb 12, Cory-Rawson 0

Van Wert 2, Kenton 1

Coldwater 10, Marion Local 2

St. Henry 13, Delphos St. John's 3

Minster 5, Fort Recovery 0

Parkway 2, New Bremen 1

Versailles 28, New Knoxville 1

Miller City 1, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Leipsic 5, Allen East 2

Lincolnview 3, Bluffton 2

Columbus Grove 3, Spencerville 0

Crestview 3, Delphos Jefferson 2

Mansfield Senior 12, Lima Senior 1

Defiance 1, Toledo Central Catholic 0

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Lima Senior at Sylvania Southview, 6:30 p.m.

Minster at LCC, 5 p.m.

Celina at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Elida, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Kalida, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Anna, 5 p.m.

Russia at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Bradford at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Perry at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Continental at Ayersville, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Edgerton, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Jackson Center at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Houston at Celina (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Napoleon at Shawnee, 11 a.m.

Delphos St. John's at St. Marys, 12 p.m.

Coldwater at Wapakoneta, 11 a.m.

Marion Local at Miller City, 11 a.m.

Botkins at New Knoxville, 11 a.m.

Parkway at Ansonia, 10 a.m.

Fort Loramie at St. Henry, 11 a.m.

Arlington at Bluffton (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding, 11 a.m.

North Baltimore at Fort Jennings (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Kalida at Tinora, 11 a.m.

Day Air Ballpark: Upper Scioto Valley vs Pandora-Gilboa, 3 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Arcadia, 10 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont, 11 a.m.

Monday

Bowsher at Lima Senior, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Elida at Fairview, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Tinora, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Russia, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Coldwater, 5:30 p.m.

New Haven at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

National Trail at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Adams Central at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Ada at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Ridgedale at Perry, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

LCC at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Bath at Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Elida at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Minster, 5 p.m.

Parkway at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Ayersville at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Continental, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Perry, 5 p.m.

Ridgedale at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.