SOFTBALL: No. 2 Western, Peru, Cass looking for repeat sectional titles

May 20—Western's softball team takes the field today with the urgency of every other team in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, and with something to defend: its crown.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers won the sectional last season and approach this year's postseason as major players again on the strength of a 22-2 season.

Western is one of six local teams to get rolling today along with Kokomo, Taylor, Cass, Tipton and Tri-Central. Northwestern, Eastern, Peru, Maconaquah and Carroll get into the action later in the week.

The Panthers have the goods to back up their ranking. With Brynley Erb leading the way, the Panthers are hitting .406 as a team. And with three pitchers rotating, the staff ERA is a sparse 1.49.

Sophomore Erb sets the standard locally. She leads Western and ranks among the state leaders in average (.645), hits (49), RBI (51), doubles (12), triples (5), steals (a perfect 14 of 14) and is the co-leader in homers with Chloe Linn, both with 11. In the circle, Linn (1.24 ERA, 62 strikeouts), Lucy George (1.30, 105), and Kylie Miller (1.92, 44) have shared the innings almost equally.

The TL sectional opens today with Frankfort (0-17) vs. West Lafayette (14-8) at 5:30 p.m., followed by TL (6-17) vs. Western at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Northwestern (5-14) plays the Frankfort-WL winner at 5:30 p.m., followed by North Montgomery (5-19) vs. the TL-Western winner at 7:30. The final is at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Below are matchups for the other local sectionals. Most have not yet announced the championship date or time.

AT KOKOMO

Kokomo hosts a Class 4A sectional. The opener features Logansport (22-5) vs. Kokomo (11-11) at 5:30 p.m. today. The Berries edged the Kats 8-7 in nine innings on May 1. Tuesday's semifinals start at 5:30 p.m. with McCutcheon (14-10) vs. No. 5 Harrison (18-4) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Lafayette Jeff vs. the Logan-Kokomo winner at 7:30 p.m. Harrison is the defending champion.

The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

AT OAK HILL

The Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional opens Tuesday with Bellmont (13-7) vs. Marion (2-11) at 5 p.m., followed by Peru (15-10) vs. Norwell (14-7) at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Maconaquah (8-15) meets the Bellmont-Marion winner at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal and Oak Hill (20-6) plays the Peru-Norwell winner in the second semi at 7. Peru is the defending champion.

AT M-G

The Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional begins today with Eastbrook (12-7) vs. Blackford (4-10) at 5 p.m., followed by Elwood (7-16) vs. Taylor (2-15) at 7 p.m. In Tuesday's semifinals, Madison-Grant (18-9) meets the Eastbrook-Blackford winner at 5 p.m. and Eastern (14-10) plays the Elwood-Taylor winner at 7. The host Argylls are the defending champs.

AT ROCHESTER

The Class 2A Rochester Sectional begins today with Winamac (16-8) vs. Pioneer (17-8) at 5 p.m., followed by defending champion Cass (7-13) vs. Rochester (13-9) at 7. The semifinals are Tuesday with Wabash (9-11) vs. the Winamac-Pioneer winner at 5 p.m., and North Judson (10-12) vs. the Cass-Rochester winner at 7.

AT DELPHI

The Class 2A Delphi Sectional opens today with Seeger (3-17) vs. Tipton (6-14) at 5 p.m., followed by Clinton Prairie (7-12) vs. Benton Central (1-16) following at 7:30. On Tuesday, Delphi (15-8) plays the Seeger-Tipton winner at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal, followed by Carroll (9-9) vs. the CP-BC winner in the second semi at 7:30.

AT S. WELLS

The Class A Southern Wells Sectional opens today with Southern Wells (6-15) vs. Liberty Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tri-Central (1-10) vs. defending champ Cowan (2-20) follows at 6:30. Tuesday's semifinals start with No. 15 Wes-Del (14-10) vs. No. 14 Daleville (13-9-1) at 4:30 p.m. The second semi between Monday's winners is TBA.