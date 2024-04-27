SOFTBALL: ND slows Raiders; Lady Pirates top Batesville

Apr. 27—GREENSBURG — North Decatur used a 7-run sixth inning to pull away to the 11-2 victory over visiting South Ripley Thursday.

North took a 2-0 lead on the bottom of the first inning. Carmen Thackery's ground out drove in Kennedy Stier. Madison Rohls, who singled earlier in the inning, scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kendall Hostkoetter.

After South Ripley cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third inning, the Lady Chargers extended the lead with two run in the bottom of the third. Hostkoetter doubled to score Rohls with the first run of the inning. A ground out drove in Hostkoetter to make it 4-1.

South Ripley added a run in the top of the fourth, but North blew the game open with seven runs in the sixth.

Elizabeth Meister and Stier singled. After a walk to Rohls, Thackery doubled and all three Lady Chargers came in to score. Sarah Swain singled to move Thackery to third and Thackery scored on a ground out. With the bases loaded and two outs, an error on Meister's ground ball allowed all three Lady Chargers to score to make the final 11-2.

Swain picked up the win in the circle, allowing no earned runs on five hits and two walks with one strike out.

Greensburg

BATESVILLE — Greensburg pounded out 16 hits and Harper Adams struck out 14 Lady Bulldogs in the Lady Pirates' 11-2 win at Batesville Thursday.

Adams allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out 14.

Addyson Dolan led the Lady Pirates at the plate with two singles, a double and four RBIs. Carlee Adams also had a big night, with a double, home run and two RBIs. Kamryn Haas added a double, two singles and one RBI. Alexis Condon had a single, triple and RBI. Kirkley Lowe finished with two singles. Harper Adams and Cheyenne Cordray both added one hit.

Batesville's Natasha Fowler finished with two singles and two RBIs. Ava Hilbert and Caitlyn Fox both added a single.

South Decatur

Through four innings, South's home game with Waldron was all square at 2-2. The Lady Mohawks broke open the game with 10 runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to secure the 14-3 victory.

Lydia Witkemper suffered the loss in the circle for South. She pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three.

Waldron's Alyssa Benson got the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with 10 strike outs.

Brooklyn Powers led the Lady Cougars at the plate with a single, double and RBI. Rieanna Haley added an RBI single. Molly Eden had a triple and RBI. Witkemper and Delaney Caplinger both had a double.

Breanna Barton drove in three runs on three hits to lead Waldron.

Rushville

BROOKVILLE — A 3-run fifth inning allowed host Franklin County rally to a 3-2 win over Rushville Thursday.

A fly ball off the bat of Karma Wilson could not be fielded by Franklin County, allowing Ella Bowles and Layla Shepherdson to score as the Lady Lions went up 2-0 in the top of the second inning.

Franklin County's Tiffany Billman doubled with two outs and the bases loaded to put the Lady Wildcats in front 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Jillian Harris got the win in the circle for Franklin County, allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out five. Stacey Roberts took the loss for Rushville, allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

Becca Tabeling, Katelyn Asher and Kelsey Gray all had a hit for the Lady Lions.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.