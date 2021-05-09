SOFTBALL: Mustangs beat Warriors
May 9—NEW ALBANY — New Washington rallied from an early deficit to defeat host Christian Academy 7-2 Friday evening.
Both teams scored once in the first inning before the Warriors tallied once more in the second to take a 2-1 lead. The Mustangs responded with six unanswered runs — two in the third, three in fifth and one in the sixth.
For New Washington at the plate, Adrian Miles, Shelbie Baird and Braeanna Billups each had doubles.
Meanwhile McKenna Donaway picked up the win in the circle for the Mustangs.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 7, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
New Washington 102 031 0 — 7
Christian Academy 110 000 0 — 2
W — McKenna Donaway. L — Grace Mullins. 2B — Adrian Miles (NW), Shelbie Baird (NW), Braeanna Billups (NW), Grace Mullins (CAI), Brooklyn Shields (CAI), Sarah Newbanks (CAI).
.
WEDNESDAY
PIRATES TOP MUSTANGS
CHARLESTOWN — A seven-run first inning propelled Charlestown to a 15-4 victory over visiting New Washington on Wednesday.
Freshman Kyley Fetz picked up the win in the circle, while freshman Aubree Latham and sophomore Matte May doubled for the Pirates, who also scored single runs in the second and fourth frames while tallying six in the third.
Miles homered for the Mustangs.
.
CHARLESTOWN 15, NEW WASHINGTON 4
New Washington 200 20 — 4
Charlestown 716 1X — 15
W — Kyley Fetz. L — Liberty Griffin. 2B — Matte May (C), Aubree Latham (C). HR — Adrian Miles (NW).