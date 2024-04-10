SOFTBALL MIDWEEK ROUNDUP: Stuart bats heat up in win over Hartshorne

Apr. 10—When the hits started flying, the runs started rolling in.

Class A-No. 3 Stuart faced off against Hartshorne Tuesday, where offense lit up the scoreboard as the Lady Hornets took the 12-9 win over the Lady Miners.

Hartshorne loaded up the bases to open the game, with Lexi Johnson taking advantage of an error to score first for the Lady Miners. Kenidee Woods followed with another score, giving the Lady Miners the early 2-0 lead.

The Lady Hornets struck back in the bottom frame, with Stuart loading up the bases for Kiara Russell — who smashed a ball over the center field wall for a grand slam and putting the Lady Hornets out front.

Paris Stanford later followed with a grand slam of her own, adding four more runs for Stuart to lead 8-2 after two innings.

The Lady Miners looked to chip away at the deficit, using a ball put into play by Reanna Williams to score a run. But in the bottom side of the third inning, an RBI single from Jacie Crenshaw and a sacrifice fly from Reagan Wade added to the Lady Hornet lead.

Kinley Wilcox put a ball on the ground that lead to another Hartshorne score in the fourth, and in the fifth, a walk with bases loaded for Marabelle Miller followed by a double from Madison Walker cut the lead down to three. Laney Walker next hit a ground ball into play, with another two runs scoring for the Lady Miners.

Stuart added in some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, with two runs scoring on a double from Crenshaw to give the Lady Hornets a three-run lead.

Both teams fought to the finish, but it'd be the Lady Hornets holding off Hartshorne for the win.

Stanford and Russell led the way for Stuart with four RBIs each, followed by Crenshaw with three and Wade with one. Stanford go the win in the circle, striking out two.

Madison Walker led Hartshorne with two RBIs, followed by Williams, Miller, and Wilcox with one each.

Here is a list of reported slow-pitch softball scores from 4/1-4/9:

APRIL 1

Pittsburg 17, Canadian 1

Crowder 16, Haileyville 4

Savanna 3, Crowder 2

Pittsburg 7, Crowder 6

Indianola 14, Canadian 2

Kiowa 13, Indianola 2

Stuart 18, Indianola 4

Kiowa 14, Canadian 0

Pittsburg 9, Haileyville 1

Savanna 6, Stuart 5

Talihina 12, Wilburton 0

APRIL 2

Crowder 12, Haileyville 4

Crowder 8, Webbers Falls 5

Webbers Falls 9, Haileyville 4

Hartshorne 19, Wilburton 0

Silo 13, Kiowa 12

Whitesboro 15, Pittsburg 11

Quinton 14, Gore 2

Porum 16, Quinton 6

Stuart 12, Smithville 5

Stuart 9, Wright City 5

APRIL 3

Savanna 4, Canadian 0

Crowder 19, Canadian 3

Pittsburg 11, Crowder 10

Savanna 9, Haileyville 8

Indianola 16, Haileyville 7

Savanna 13, Indianola 0

Kiowa 16, Crowder 4

Kiowa 9, Pittsburg 1

Kiowa 16, Stuart 6

Savanna 13, Indianola 0

Stuart 20, Haileyville 0

APRIL 4

Caney 13, Crowder 1

Hartshorne 10, Crowder 2

Quinton 10, Haileyville 1

Hartshorne 16, Wilburton 0

Caddo 10, Hartshorne 0

Hartshorne 11, Pittsburg 5

Dewar 12, Indianola 0

Indianola 5, Okmulgee 2

Indianola 4, Paden 0

Kiowa 11, Coalgate 2

Dale 12, Kiowa 3

Red Oak 11, Pittsburg 0

Stuart 8, Pittsburg 7

Savanna 16, New Lima 5

Savanna 11, Wetumka 3

Pocola 11, Stuart 2

Caney 5, Stuart 2

Caney 16, Wilburton 0

Calera 15, Wilburton 1

APRIL 5

Tushka 10, Hartshorne 2

Kiowa 11, Caney 0

Pocola 15, Kiowa 13

Eufaula 12, Quinton 2

Konawa 3, Savanna 2

Savanna 7, Bowlegs 0

APRIL 6

Beggs 10, Indianola 6

APRIL 8

Savanna 6, Hartshorne 4

Indianola 3, Okay 1

Dewar 5, Indianola 4

Kiowa 8, Rock Creek 0

Calera 8, Pittsburg 3

Quinton 8, Depew 3

Vanoss 14, Stuart 9 (Ext. Inn.)

Stuart 6, Moss 5 (Ext. Inn.)

APRIL 9

Checotah 15, Crowder 6

Hartshorne 10, Moss 2

Stuart 12, Hartshorne 9

Quinton 6, McCurtain 0

Quinton 6, Warner 2

Savanna 7, Weleetka 4 (Ext. Inn.)