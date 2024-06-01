Softball: Mater Dei 12, King 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Crusaders and Wolves battle it out for a spot in the D-2 SoCal Softball Championship game.

Wolves Jenai Davis drives in both of King’s runs with two RBI doubles.

Mater Dei leads 3-2 in the fifth when Crusaders freshman Charlize Masingale hits a two run homer to left to extend the lead.

Mater Dei blows it open in the sixth, scoring 7 runs as they go on to win 12-2 and advance to the SoCal Championship game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.