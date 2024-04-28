Softball: Madrid-Waddington nips St. Regis Falls, Harrisville outscores Lisbon, Canton prevails

Apr. 27—MADRID — Madrid-Waddington used its grit to grind out a 9-8 win over St. Regis Falls and stay alive in the NAC East race and Harrisville outscored Lisbon 10-8 in a match of the NAC West Girls Softball leaders on Friday.

In a nonleague match of two of the most successful programs in Section 10 Canton edged St. Lawrence Central 5-4.

M-W 10 — St. Regis 9: Kendall Thompson pitched a complete game win and stroked four singles and scored three runs for the Jackets who pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Abby Burwell reached on an error and scored on singles by Grace Mayette and Emmah Manson.

The Saints scored four runs in the fourth and sixth innings and once in the seventh inning before being retired.

"We had two injuries in the Tupper Lake games and we needed girls to step up at the plate and play different positions than they are used to," said M-W Coach Meghan Perrine.

Bailie Skinner delivered two singles and a double, Manson singled three times, Erica Bates singled and doubled and Zoey French singled twice.

Georga Lansing, Hailey Leroux and Joey Bonilla singled twice for St. Regis Falls.

Harrisville 10 — Lisbon 8: The Pirates rallied from deficits of 5-1 and 8-7 and prevailed 10-8 on a two-run double by Avery Chartrand in the sixth inning. Chartrand finished with a double and two singles and a well-balanced winning offense which also featured a double and two singles by Jaylin Fayette, a double and a single by Ava Bearor, two singles by Hailey Meager and a single by winning pitcher Lila Stephenson.

Ava Bouchey doubled twice and singled and Averee Bouchey singled twice to lead Lisbon which also received a double and a single by Regan Pirie. Lisbon pitcher Adia Richards singled twice.

Canton 5 — SLC 4: The Bears scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win behind pitcher Tessa Alguire who crushed a homerun, a double and two singles. In the seveth Shaylee Olmstead, Alguire and Faith Christy singled to produce two runs.

Ellie White doubled for Canton and Emma Logan and Chloe Baxter singled.

Hope McDonald singled twice for SLC and Lynnsay Cheney doubled. Mary Kate Dow, Carley Provost, Avery Murcil and AJ Sweet all singled.