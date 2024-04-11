SOFTBALL: Logansport tops Rochester after fifth-inning forfeit

Apr. 11—ROCHESTER — The Logansport softball team had a walkoff victory of sorts as Rochester literally walked off the field during the top of the fifth inning in what was a forfeit victory for the Berries on Wednesday at Fansler Park.

The win was recorded as a 1-0 forfeit victory and none of the other stats from the game will count.

But the Berries had an impressive performance to that point as they had built a 6-0 lead. Freshman righthander Brooklynn Hagerty allowed just one hit and one walk and had 10 strikeouts through four innings.

The only contact she allowed was a leadoff single by Aubrey Miller the first batter of the game and a ground out to third by Brailyn Hunter for the second out in the fourth.

Miller's single was a line drive off the glove of first baseman Jocelynn Vincent that had some backspin English on it. Bria Rensberger later drew a walk to put runners on the corners with two outs. The Zebras (2-3) attempted a double steal that the Berries (3-0) thwarted when catcher Bella Nicoles threw directly to charging second baseman Kellyn Cripe who threw the ball back to Nicoles in time to tag out Miller for the third out.

Tatianna Jones had a two-run single in the first for the Berries. Cripe had an RBI grounder in the second, followed by Natalee Packard's RBI single that made it 4-0. The Berries added two more runs in the fourth when Adrienne Scott singled and came around to score on a passed ball and Packard added an RBI ground out.

Hagerty finished with a single and run scored at the plate. Aracyn Good added a run scored.

The game had a bizarre ending to it in the top of the fifth when Rochester coach Jim Coleman was ejected from the game and eventually pulled his team off the field and forfeited the game after an apparent disagreement with the home plate umpire.

Coleman explained what happened from his point of view.

"I asked for time twice," he said. "He didn't acknowledge me the first time. So I knew you have to be granted time before you cross the line [into fair territory]. I asked for time the first time. He was looking right at me. I didn't hear him give me time. So when I took another step I stopped again and turned and had my hand up and asked for time.

"My plan was to meet with them and let them know, because when you get tossed, you're allowed time with your team. All I was going to do was, 'hey, we're out of here, this is the changes, here's my cards.' It was just to meet with them to tell them not to give up, we're down 6-0, keep fighting. So he gave me less than 2 seconds to answer him before he called."

Coleman said assistant coach David Musselman was the first coach to get ejected for arguing balls and strikes and that he was later ejected during the same sequence.

"I know that one of my assistants that asked in regards to the strike zone being high, but we were never warned or anything," he said. "He threw my assistant out which is when I called time and I was not granted time. Then I was tossed as well. That's all I have. It's unfortunate for the kids, it's unfortunate for Logansport. I apologized to their head coach in regards to it. They also mentioned about their frustrations with this set of umpires as well. We have not had this set this season. The umpiring we've had thus far this season has been outstanding. Tonight was the exception."

Logansport coach Cory Cripe described what happened from his point of view.

"We're in a 6-0 game and we're coming up in our inning and a conflict between the coaches and the umpire and the umpire dismissed the two coaches — the assistant and the head coach — and it ended up being a forfeiture. I don't know exactly what happened, I'm not going to pretend I know exactly what happened. But they forfeited the game.

"That's unfortunate. It'll go down as a 1-0 forfeiture win for us. But unfortunately the stats don't count. Brooklynn Hagerty was throwing one heck of a ballgame. So it is what it is."

The Berries are coming off a 18-8-2 season. It was a season in which they lost to Harrison 14-0 in the regular season but had a 2-1 lead against them late in a sectional game before the Raiders came back to win 3-2 on a walkoff hit. Harrison went on to lose to eventual state champion Penn 4-3 in a semistate game.

The graduated Kinzie Byrd pitched in that game and was the Berries' No. 1 pitcher. But Packard pitched quite a bit last season and went 9-0 with a 1.98 ERA as a sophomore.

Packard, Hagerty and sophomore Tiara Denny, a transfer from Pioneer, give the Berries' three good options on the mound.

"Right now we're three-deep," coach Cripe said, "with Natalee Packard, who's returning as a junior who threw well last year and has earned the right to throw this year. Brooklynn Hagerty has come in as a freshman, I've watched her for awhile and she's come in practice and competed really well, so we've got kind of a 1A and 1B.

"Then we've got our third pitcher sitting there who hasn't had an opportunity yet and that's Tiara Denny. She can come in there and she can get us some innings, especially on these weekend tournaments where we're playing a stretch of four or five games in a couple days, she's going to get some innings. We're fortunate to have some arms. We're struggling finding the hitting right now but I think it'll get there. Defensively I'm pretty satisfied with where we're at."

The Berries are competing in their final season in the NCC before they move to the Hoosier Conference next season. Coach Cripe said that like baseball, there will be no softball league tournament this year and there will be co-champions from the East and West divisions.

It's also the Berries' last year in Class 4A in the foreseeable future as they are set to compete in Class 3A the next two seasons.

Coach Cripe is looking for this year's team to be able to contend for NCC and Class 4A sectional titles despite having just one senior on the roster, first baseman Vincent, who is another transfer from Pioneer.

"I think with the pitching we have and the overall good chemistry, I think that we're going to be in a lot of ballgames and that's what I'm excited about," coach Cripe said.