SOFTBALL: Logansport handles Pioneer

May 14—ROYAL CENTER — Logansport is looking to be a contender at its Class 4A sectional next week and the Berries faced Class 2A No. 12 Pioneer on Monday at Herk Hoffman Field.

The Berries secured their 20th victory of the season with an 11-2 win over the Panthers.

Freshman right-hander Brooklynn Hagerty fired a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Berries (20-5). She said her team beat a good Panthers (17-6) team.

"We know a lot of these girls and have close relationships so we all came out fired up and it was just a lot of fun getting to play this team," Hagerty said. "They're all really tough competition. It's fun. We all grew up playing together so it's fun getting to play these girls."

The Panthers had a game against a Caston team entering with a 20-game HNAC win streak scheduled Tuesday night so the Berries did not face Pioneer's ERA leader, freshman Lois Layer.

Junior Katelynn Haynes has been good this year as well for the Panthers. She kept them in it as it was a 4-2 game after three before the Berries got to her for a five-run fourth. She allowed nine runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Addie Cripe relieved and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Natalee Packard hit a two-run home run into the jet stream in left center for the Berries. She later had an RBI double to left in the fourth.

Kellyn Cripe had two hits and three runs scored. Aracyn Good and Bella Nicoles had two hits and an RBI apiece. Evie Kitchel had two hits.

Jocelynn Vincent had a two-run single in the fourth against her former team. Hagerty had a single and an RBI sac fly. Adrienne Scott had an RBI single. Rylinn Spradling added a single and run scored.

The Panthers got to Hagerty for two runs in the third. Kylie Attinger hit a double down the left field line. Layer followed with an RBI single to left. She advanced to second on the throw home, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Casey Webb added a double to deep left center and Kamryn Newby added a single for the Panthers.

"I can't be upset about my team. They did what they needed to do," Pioneer coach Gabby Thomas said. "The season so far has gone well. We're playing well as a team, we're figuring things out. Pitching-wise we pound the zone between Lois and Haynes. Offensively we're solid. We hit the ball and do what we need to do to move base runners."

Thomas added of her pitching staff: "They both complement each other. Lois has got that quicker speed and spot placement. Haynesy still has speed but a little bit lower than Lo but she's going to place that ball with that spin.

"Cripe hadn't pitched all season. She came in and did exactly what we needed her to do which was contain them."

Logansport coach Cory Cripe said it was a good effort from his team.

"Pioneer is a quality program. They have good coaches and they have good kids who work hard. So any time you can compete and win a game against Pioneer's program you're doing something right," he said. "Brooklynn has been pretty good all season. The only time she ever gets in trouble is when she puts a person on base with a walk or hit batter. Usually she can work through that. She's been really good this year as well as Natalee. Our pitching has carried us. Natalee's been great too."

Logan travels to Marion Wednesday, hosts West Lafayette Thursday and hosts Lewis Cass for a doubleheader Saturday to conclude the regular season. The Berries drew Kokomo at 5:30 p.m. next Monday at the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional.

Pioneer's game against Caston Tuesday was postponed due to impending weather. The Panthers travel to Benton Central Thursday and host Caston Friday to conclude the regular season. The Panthers drew Winamac at 5 p.m. next Monday at the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.