SOFTBALL: Local Rogers County teams showcase talent at RSU Festival

Aug. 22—Local softball enthusiasts were treated to an action-packed weekend as five prominent Rogers County teams — Claremore, Verdigris, Chelsea, Inola and Oologah — participated in the Rogers State University Festival.

The tournament concluded over the weekend with exhilarating matchups that showcased exceptional talent on the diamond.

Here is a comprehensive recap of each game:

**Friday's Games**

CLAREMORE 3, INOLA 0

Amaeli Foster, the right-handed pitcher for Claremore, was in top form, striking out an impressive 10 batters. Foster allowed only two hits and two walks through seven innings.

The Lady Zebras scored in the first inning when Emoree Woody singled, bringing in one run. Grace Weaver added to the tally with a powerful homer to left field, scoring two runs in the fifth inning.

Tobi Unrau started in the circle for Inola, surrendering 10 hits over six innings, striking out four with no walks.

Weaver, Makenzie McNamara and Foster each collected two hits for Claremore. Weaver led the team, going 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Foster also showcased her speed by stealing two bases.

WYANDOTTE 10, CHELSEA 5

Wyandotte took the lead in the first inning when an error allowed one run.

Chelsea momentarily pulled ahead in the bottom of the first after Madison Wammock singled and the Lady Bears struggled with a third strike.

However, Wyandotte surged ahead with a five-run inning in the third, highlighted by a powerful three-run home run to left field by Brylen Bartley.

Minnie Tsosie took the mound first for Chelsea, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs (six earned) through four innings, striking out one and walking one. Brynlea Collins of the Lady Bears contributed both on the mound and at the plate, giving up six hits and five runs (two earned) through five innings while also going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Wammock and Jaclyn Draeger each collected two hits for Chelsea.

CLAREMORE 5, POTEAU 4

The game was tied at 4 in the bottom of the sixth when Halle Bucktrot singled, bringing in the game-winning run.

Emma Walker singled to help Poteau tie the game at 1 in the top of the third. The Lady Pirates briefly took the lead in the fourth inning when Mogan Hagen's single drove in two runs, followed by a double by Briley Bowman, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Lady Zebras fought back, with Jazmine Cookson's homer tying the game at 4 in the bottom of the fifth. Cookson, who also pitched for Claremore, allowed seven hits through six innings, striking out two without issuing any walks.

Annika Dill pitched for Poteau, giving up 11 hits through 5.2 innings, striking out three and walking four.

Bucktrot went 4-for-4 at the plate for Claremore, leading the team, while McNamara and Foster both collected multiple hits. Foster also displayed her speed on the bases, stealing two.

FAIRLAND 9, INOLA 0

Fairland set the tone in the first inning when an error allowed one run.

The lead extended in the second inning with Aubrey Kinsey's single, a groundout by Jaylee Campbell and a single by A. Anderson. The Lady Owls added two more runs in the third thanks to RBI singles from Alivia Bartley and MaKenna Lawson.

Kinsey earned the win for Fairland, allowing just two hits through five innings and striking out 10 while walking only one.

Unrau took the loss for the Lady Longhorns, surrendering seven runs (one earned) on six hits, with one strikeout and three walks.

A. Anderson, Bartley, and Lawson each collected multiple hits for Fairland.

ADAIR 7, CHELSEA 0

Adair emerged victorious with a decisive four-run fifth inning being the highlight.

The Lady Warriors scored their first run in the third inning after a Jaden Helm single.

Dakota Equels started the game for Chelsea, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings, striking out two and walking three.

VERDIGRIS 2, POTEAU 1

Verdigris clinched a hard-fought victory against Poteau with a walk-off single.

The game was tied at one in the bottom of the sixth when Tabor Ennis singled on a 1-1 count, scoring the game-winning run.

Both teams displayed strong pitching performances, with Evie Lemery striking out two for Verdigris and Emma Hackler sitting down four for the Lady Pirates.

Poteau opened the scoring in the first inning when Parker Patterson drove in one with a double.

The Lady Cardinals tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second when Ennis grounded out, scoring one run.

Lemery took the win for Verdigris, allowing five hits and one run while striking out two.

Hackler started for the Lady Pirates, allowing four hits and two runs over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

Hannah Sikes led Verdigris with her 2-for-3 performance at the plate.

SEQUOYAH TAHLEQUAH 5, OOLOGAH 4

Despite being down by four runs in the third inning, Oologah mounted a comeback attempt.

The Lady Mustangs closed the gap by scoring on a sacrifice bunt and a double.

Although Oologah outhit Sequoyah Tahlequah 7-4, it ultimately fell short. Mattie Morton led the Lady Mustangs with two hits.

The Lady Indians got on the board in the first inning after Macy McCrary drew a walk, scoring one run. Preslee Moffett doubled on a full count to help Oologah tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the first.

Sequoyah Tahlequah extended its lead to 5-1 in the top of the third inning, highlighted by Lexi Daniels' double, scoring two runs, McCrary's single, scoring one run, and a passed ball scoring another run.

Wahleah Jackson earned the win for the Lady Indians, surrendering seven hits and four runs through three innings, striking out one and walking three.

Jadyn Standeford took the loss for the Lady Mustangs, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking two through three innings.

**Saturday's Games**

CLAREMORE 5, SPERRY 4

Claremore took the game in dramatic fashion with a walk-off win.

The game was tied at 4 in the bottom of the fifth when Toney Gibson singled, scoring the game-winning run.

Kelsey Myers put Sperry on the board in the top of the first with a single. The Lady Zebras took the lead in the bottom of the second inning after Riley Faye singled and McNamara scored after tagging up. Foster singled, scoring one run.

The Lady Pirates briefly captured a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth when Bynlie Delk was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, and Kylee Reed doubled, scoring two runs.

Grace Weaver's homer to left field tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the fourth.

Claremore tallied an impressive 11 hits, with Addison Reavis and Weaver collecting two each.

Reed led Sperry with three hits, and Myers had two.

VERDIGRIS 13, SPERRY 0

Verdigris delivered a dominant performance, prompting an early end to the game.

The Lady Cardinals scored nine runs in the third inning with contributions from multiple players, including a sacrifice bunt by Lewis, a single by Grayce Taylor and a single by Sikes, among others.

Lemery scored the first run with her effort in the bottom of the first inning. Ennis followed with a 2-RBI single, giving Verdigris a 3-0 lead.

Lewis added another run in the second inning. Sikes led the Lady Cardinals with three hits, and Presley Tipton, Ennis and Taylor each had two hits.

CLAREMORE 5, STILLWATER 1

Claremore continued its winning streak with a solid victory over Stillwater.

The Lady Zebras got on the board in the first inning after Bucktrot singled, scoring one run. A double by Weaver and a single by Bucktrot extended the lead in the second inning.

Claremore added one run in the third after Peyton Wright scored after tagging up.

Cookson, who pitched for the Lady Zebras, allowed 11 hits through seven innings, striking out four and walking two.

Stillwater's Madalynn Shotwell surrendered seven hits, striking out three and walking one.

Bucktrot and Aubrey Pilgrim each collected two hits for Claremore, while Camryn Westbrook, Calle Cox, Madeline Thomas, Allie Parker and Addyson Brown each collected two hits for Stillwater.

VERDIGRIS 2, HASKELL 1

Verdigris got things moving in the first inning, scoring one run on a stolen base.

Lemery lasted six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five and walking one. Alex Bowden pitched for Haskell, surrendering one run on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out two.

Emma Young led Verdigris in hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate.