Softball: Lincolnview, Patrick Henry set for district final

May 13—ELIDA — Through five innings, Lincolnview recorded just two base hits off Columbus Grove pitcher Abby Stechschulte.

However, Lincolnview finally got the bats going as it scored eight runs in the sixth, including a 3-run home run by Allie Miller, to pull away for an 11-1 run-rule victory over Columbus Grove in a Division IV district semifinal softball game on Monday at Dorothy Edwards Field.

With the win, Lincolnview (22-4) advanced to Friday's district championship game against Patrick Henry (11-12) at Elida with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

In Monday's second district semifinal game at Elida, Patrick Henry (11-12) pulled away from Miller City (8-9) for a 10-6 victory.

Allie Miller came to the plate in the sixth with two outs and two runners on base for Lincolnview. The junior second baseman lined a shot over the left-field fence to put the game away for the Lancers.

"I was looking to hit because of the two runners in scoring position. I knew I had to get them in," Miller said. "We struggled there for a little bit, but everyone knew it was going to be our time to shine."

Miller led the Lancers at the plate, going 2 for 4 with five RBI.

Lincolnview had just five hits on the night. However, each hit made an impact for the Lancers.

"We had one hit through three, four innings," Lincolnview coach Eric Schwab said. "She (Stechschulte) kept us off balance. We tried to muster a couple of things here and there. We had a couple of runners on second and third but couldn't get the big hit when we needed it."

Stechschulte worked 5 1/3 innings before being lifted. The senior right-hander scattered three hits and was tabbed for six runs. She struck out three and walked 10 batters on a total of 115 pitches.

Dakota Dunn came in from her right-field position to take over the pitching duties in the sixth for Columbus Grove (11-8).

Taylor Post pitched all six innings for Lincolnview. The senior right-hander scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked three. Post threw 81 pitches.

"The strike zone was a little tight," Schwab said. "We thought we could get some pitches, but we didn't. But those are things that you just have to battle through. Taylor (Post) always battles and throws her best for us. She keeps us in ball games."

Erianne Heffner led Columbus Grove at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Lincolnview defeated Columbus Grove in the regular-season matchup, 7-2.

On Tuesday, Lincolnview will face Ada in a game that will determine the Northwest Conference champion.

"The girls know how we expect things," Schwab said. "They'll go home and enjoy this, but we have another big one tomorrow. They'll be ready tomorrow. Then, we'll get ready for Friday (district final). They know how to prepare. They've done it all year. They know what to expect. So, they'll be good to go."

Patrick Henry 10, Miller City 6

It was a 1-1 game through three innings, then Patrick Henry's bats came alive.

Patrick Henry scored five runs in the fourth to pull out to a 6-1 lead and held off Miller City to record the four-run victory at Dorothy Edwards Field on Monday.

Patrick Henry will face Lincolnview on Friday for a Division IV district title.

Patrick Henry pounded nine hits off Miller City pitching on Monday.

Isabel Reyna got the starting nod for Miller City. Reyna worked 3 2/3 innings before being lifted for Karlee Gilgenbach in the fourth.

Reyna was tabbed for six runs on six hits. She struck out four and walked five on 90 pitches.

After getting down 6-1 through four innings, Miller City battled back and knotted the game at 6-6 in the top of the fifth.

However, Patrick Henry responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and then added one more run in the sixth to reach the final score.

For the game, Miller City had four hits. Morgan Verhoff was 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Miller City.

"I'm proud at the way we battled back and made it a game again after that (6-1 deficit)," Miller City coach Beau Pester said. "At the end of the day, we have to hit, too. We definitely could have done a few things better tonight, but I'm not going to take anything away from Patrick Henry. They went out and they earned it."

Lincolnview 11, Columbus Grove 1

Box score (r-h-e)

Columbus Grove 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1-4-1

Lincolnview 3 0 0 0 0 8 X — 11-5-0

WP — Taylor Post

LP — Abby Stechschulte

2B — (LV) — Grace Brickner 1, Sydney Fackler 1

HR — (LV) — Allie Miller 1

Records — Lincolnview 22-4; Columbus Grove 11-8

Patrick Henry 10, Miller City 6

Box score (r-h-e)

Miller City 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 — 6-4-1

Patrick Henry 0 1 0 5 3 1 X — 10-9-3

WP — Mariah Boyer

LP — Isabel Reyna

2B — (PH) — Mariah Boyer 1, (MC) — Chelsea Wilhelm 1

3B — (PH) — Kasey Nelson 1, Illy Schwiebert 1

Records — Patrick Henry 11-12; Miller City 8-9