Softball: Liberty takes 2-1 win over Bullard in first game of regional final series

May 23—HUNTSVILLE — In a game that could be categorized as a classic pitcher's duel, Liberty squeezed past Bullard, 2-1, in the opening game of a Class 4A, Region III Final series that was played at Huntsville High School Thursday evening.

Bayleigh Taylor pitched a complete game for Liberty and held Bullard to two hits in recording the win in the circle. She struck put 17 and walked three.

Bullard's Anistyn Foster gave a good showing as well, and allowed two earned runs off of three hits while fanning four and walking one.

The game was scoreless after five innings of play.

Liberty plated both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bailee Slack led off with a base hit and promptly stole second and third, and was able to score when Hollie Thomas grounded out to the Bullard third baseman.

With two outs, Taylor blasted a home run over the wall in center field, which increased Liberty's lead to, 2-0.

Bullard managed to get one run back in the top of the seventh when Denium Boles belted a solo home run.

Bullard's remaining hit was a single off of the bat of Brooklyn Brannen.

After an off day Friday, the series will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hudson High School. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will get under way at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hudson.