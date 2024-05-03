SOFTBALL: Lady Pirates survive pitchers' duel with Hauser

May 2—GREENSBURG — One run in the bottom of the first inning was the only run to cross the plate as the Lady Pirates held off Hauser 1-0.

Greensburg pitcher Harper Adams and Hauser pitcher Paige McDaniel combined to allow just six hits while striking out 18.

Adams got the win, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out 11.

Three straight hits to start the bottom of the first inning put the Lady Pirates on the board. Harper Adams singled. Emma McQueen had a bunt single. Carlee Adams followed with the RBI double.

For the Lady Pirates, McQueen, Harper Adams, Carlee Adams (double) and Alexis Condon each had a hit.

Batesville

After falling to South Dearborn 9-3 Monday, the Lady Bulldogs rebounded to knock off Franklin County 4-1 Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ava Hilbert drew a walk. Caitlyn Fox reached on an error on her bunt and that allowed Hilbert to come all the way around to score. Natasha Fowler's sacrifice bunt scored Fox to make it 2-0 after one inning.

After Franklin County scored a run in the top of the fourth inning, Batesville added a run in the fifth when Hilbert's ground out scored Payton Krekeler and another run in the sixth inning with a Fowler sacrifice to score Calli Fletcher.

Libby Stephens got the win in the circle, allowing no earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Cora Roth had a single and double at the plate. Fletcher, Krekeler and Jadah Zins all had a single.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — East Central scored in each of the final four innings en route to knocking off the Lady Lions 8-0.

Rushville was limited to four hits. Stacey Roberts had a single and a double. Becca Tabeling added a pair of singles.

Roberts suffered the loss in the circle, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out two. Tabeling allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out one.

South Decatur

MORRISTOWN — After visiting South Decatur scored a run in the top of the first inning, Morristown answered with 12 runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, winning 21-3.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, South's Lydia Witkemper reached second on a fly ball error by Morristown. Molly Eden reached on another error to allow Witkemper to score.

In the top of the fifth, South's Eden reached on an error. Rieanna Haley also reached on a Morristown error. Brooklyn Powers doubled to center field to drive in two runs.

For South, Powers had a single, double and two RBIs. Daisy Martin had the other hit for the Lady Cougars.

