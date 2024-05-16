SOFTBALL: Lady Pirates shut out Lawrenceburg 4-0

May 15—LAWRENCEBURG — The host Lady Tigers could not figure out Greensburg's Harper Adams in the circle. Adams finished with 14 strike outs and allowed just two hits in the Lady Pirates' 4-0 at Lawrenceburg.

In the top of the second inning, Greensburg took a 1-0 lead with an RBI single from Addyson Dolan to drive in Kamryn Haas.

The score stayed at 1-0 until Greensburg broke the game open with a 3-run fifth inning. Layla Murray started the inning with a single. With one out, Harper Adams reached on an error and advanced to second on that same error that moved Murray to third base.

Emma McQueen's fielder's choice scored Murray to make it 2-0. Carlee Adams singled to center to score courtesy runner Evvy Clevenger. Alexis Condon's line drive to center scored McQueen to make the final 4-0.

Offensively for the Lady Pirates, Harper Adams had two singles. Carlee Adams, Condon, Dolan and Murray all had one single. One RBI each was credited to Harper Adams, McQueen, Carlee Adams and Condon.

SD at ND

GREENSBURG — In the softball battle of county schools, North Decatur defeated South Decatur 20-2 Monday.

The Lady Chargers had 12 hits in the game. Madison Rohls had a single, double and two RBIs. Sarah Swain had a double and four RBIs. Carmen Thackery added two singles and three RBIs. Elizabeth Meister had two singles and three RBIs. Kennedy Stier and Kendall Hostkoetter both added a single and one RBI. Libby Crawford had a single. Ally Whitaker finished with a single and two RBIs. Emma Schoettmer added a single and three RBIs.

Swain got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Lydia Witkemper and Miley Ward combined to pitch the four innings for South.

The Lady Cougars got a pair of singles from Molly Eden. Ward added a single and RBI. Witkemper and Delaney Caplinger both had a single.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — Four early runs and two late runs allowed visiting Shenandoah hold off Rushville 8-5.

The Lady Raiders scored four runs in the top of the first. Shenandoah led 5-1 after three innings. Rushville closed the gap to 5-4 with three runs in the home-half of the fifth. A run in the sixth and two in the seventh helped Shenandoah post the win.

Kylie Gray took the loss in the circle, allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out two through 6.1 innings. Becca Tabeling pitched .2 of an inning, allowing one hit and two walks.

Tabeling led the Lady Lions at the plate with three singles and three RBIs. Stacey Roberts had two singles. Kiara Flannery and Gray both had a double. Kyleigh Glandon added a single and two runs scored. Makenna Ripberger and Karma Wilson both had a single and one RBI.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.