SOFTBALL: Lady Pirates get season sweep of South Dearborn

May 13—GREENSBURG — After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning to South Dearborn, Greensburg scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the bottom of the fifth to knock off the Lady Knights 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alexis Condon led off with a single. Kamryn Haas sacrificed Condon to second. Kirkley Lowe reached on an error and Condon advanced to third. Addyson Dolan singled in Condon. With two outs, Cheyenne Cordray singled to right field to drive in two more runs and put Greensburg up 3-1.

Emma McQueen and Carlee Adams singled to start the bottom of the fifth. A Condon ground out scored McQueen to make it 4-1.

Greensburg's Harper Adams pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 15.

McQueen led the Lady Pirates' offense with three hits. Carlee Adams, Condon (RBI), Dolan (RBI) and Cordray (2 RBIs) all had one hit.

North Decatur

LAWRENCEBURG — The Lady Tigers of Lawrenceburg posted a doubleheader sweep of visiting North Decatur Saturday.

Lawrenceburg won the first game 18-1.

North had four hits. Libby Crawford had two singles. Kendall Hostkoetter and Elizabeth Meister both had a hit.

Sarah Swain and Hostkoetter both pitched for the Lady Chargers.

Lawrenceburg won the second game 10-0. Lawrenceburg's Palmer and Hall did not allow a hit to the Lady Chargers.

Swain suffered the loss in the circle for North.

South Decatur

Hauser finished a season sweep of South Decatur with 13-0 win in the first game and a 15-1 win in the second game Friday.

South had three singles in the first game. Lydia Witkemper, Molly Eden and Samantha Cole all had one hit.

In the second game, Delaney Caplinger had two hits. Rieanna Haley had a single. Daisy Martin had a single and drove in one run.

Rushville

AURORA — The Lady Lions traveled to South Dearborn for an EIAC doubleheader Saturday.

The Lady Knights took the opener 11-1.

Offensively, Makenna Ripberger and Becca Tabeling both had two singles. Layla Shepherdson added a double.

Stacey Roberts and Tabeling pitched for Rushville.

South Dearborn won the second game 12-7.

The Lady Lions had 15 hits in the contest. Roberts had two doubles and a single. Karma Wilson added a pair of singles and one RBI. Ripberger finished with two singles and one RBI. Katelyn Asher had two singles and two RBIs. Kiara Flannery had a double, single and one RBI. Shepherdson had two singles. Glandon and Tabeling both had one hit.

Kylie Gray pitched all seven innings for Rushville.

The Lady Lions junior varsity team fell to Centerville 16-8 Saturday.

The Lady Lions were strong at the plate with 16 hits. Ella Bowles, Rhianna Hedrick, Allie Kuhn, Lucy Carlton and Eliza Snow all had two hits. Marley Clark went a perfect 4-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in two runs.

