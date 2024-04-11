Softball: Lady Pirates move to 6-0 on the diamond

Apr. 10—GREENSBURG — The Lady Pirates scored in each of the first four innings against Batesville en route to a 13-1 win Tuesday. Greensburg improves to 6-0 on the season.

Greensburg's Harper Adams struck out the first three Lady Bulldogs in the top of the first inning.

The Lady Pirates put seven on the board in the bottom of the first. Adams got things going with a single and Evvy Clevenger was the courtesy runner for the Lady Pirates' pitcher. Emma McQueen hit into a fielder's choice. Two Batesville errors allowed Clevenger and McQueen to score.

With one out, Alexis Condon drew a walk and Addyson Dolan reached on an error. Kirkley Lowe followed with a bunt single. Kamryn Haas was hit by a pitch to force in a run. With two outs, Cheyenne Cordray was hit by a pitch to plate another run and make it 4-0.

With Harper Adams at the plate, Haas scored on a wild pitch and the baserunners move up a base. Adams then singled to drive in two more Greensburg runs and a 7-0 lead.

Adams struck out the side in the top of the second. Carlee Adams opened the bottom of the second with a single. Condon followed with a single. With runners on second and third, Dolan grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Carlee Adams. A Haas fielder's choice scored Condon. With two outs, Cordray singled to score Lowe and Haas eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 11-0.

Harper Adams struck out the three batters in the top of the third to give her nine straight strikeouts. Greensburg's Dolan tripled to score Jaylin Thorton in the bottom of the third.

Batesville's C Fletcher tripled with one out in the top of the fourth. Calli Fletcher scored on a wild pitch to Natasha Fowler. Greensburg led 12-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Harper Adams doubled in Cordray to give Greensburg a 13-1 lead. Harper Adams struck out the final three Lady Bulldogs to secure the win.

Harper Adams finished with 14 strikeouts in five innings in the circle. She also had three hits and three RBIs at the plate. Dolan, Haas and Cordray all drove in two runs.

Libby Stephens pitched four innings for Batesville, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two.

South Decatur

MILAN — The host Lady Indians scored in all four at-bats for Milan en route to a 15-0 victory over South Decatur.

The Lady Indians had three runs in the first, six in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth.

South was held to two hits. Freshman Miley Ward and junior Piper Phelps both singled for the Lady Cougars.

Daisy Martin started in the circle for the Lady Cougars, pitching three innings. Ward pitched one inning in relief with one strike out.

For Milan, Kynadee Bode picked up the win, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out seven. Mallory Eaglin had five RBIs to lead Milan.

North Decatur

GREENSBURG — The Lady Chargers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was not enough to overtake Jac-Cen-Del. The Lady Eagles held on for the 9-7 victory.

JCD scored one run in each of the first three innings. The Lady Eagles added two in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

North scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Carmen Thackery doubled and scored on the double by Kendall Hostkoetter. Hostkoetter eventually came around to score on a stolen base.

In the bottom of the seventh, Katie Gearhart doubled and moved to third on the single by Elizabeth Meister. Madison Rohls reached on an error to score Gearhart. A Sarah Swain single drove in Rohls and Meister to cut the deficit to 9-5. A triple by Libby Crawford drove in Swain and Thackery's single scored Crawford. JCD made the final two outs to stop the rally and secure the win.

For North, Thackery had three hits. Hostkoetter and Swain both had two hits. Kennedy Stier, Crawford, Gearhart and Meister all had one hit. Swain pitched all seven innings, allowing four earned runs on 13 hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Rushville

CONNERSVILLE — The Lady Lions headed east to Connersville Tuesday for EIAC action. The Lady Spartans scored four runs in the fifth inning to break away for the 7-1 victory.

After a scoreless first two innings, Connersville got on the board in the bottom of the third. Bre Brock doubled with one out and stole third base. Jade Green's ground out drove in Brock with the first run of the game.

The Lady Lions tied the game in the top of the fourth with a home run by Makenna Ripberger. The Lady Lions also got singles by Becca Tabeling and Karma Wilson in the inning, but could not push across any more runs.

Connersville took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth on an Avery Dungan home run. The Lady Spartans put the game out of reach with four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for the 7-1 victory.

Dungan got the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10. Taylynn Selby pitched one inning, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Stacey Roberts suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings. Kylie Gray pitched two innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two.

