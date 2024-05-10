SOFTBALL: Lady Lions rally to knock off Lady Wildcats

May 10—RUSHVILLE — After falling behind 7-2 through three innings, Rushville rallied with eight runs in the final three at-bats to knock off Franklin County 10-8.

In the bottom of the first inning, Kyleigh Glandon reached on an error. Stacey Roberts followed with a single. With one out, Katelyn Asher's ground out moved the runners up one base. Karma Wilson singled to score Glandon and move Roberts to third. An error by Franklin County allowed Roberts to score to make it 2-0.

Franklin County answered with four runs in the top of the second inning and three runs in the top of the third inning to grab a 7-2 lead.

Rushville tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Karma Wilson drew a lead-off walk and scored on the double by Kylie Gray. Makenna Ripberger followed with a double of her own to drive in Gray and cut the deficit to 7-4. Layla Shepherdson singled. With one out, both runners move up a base on a passed ball. With two outs, Roberts singled in Ripberger.

Courtesy runner Kiara Flannery stole second base. Shepherdson scored on a passed ball and Flannery scored on Becca Tabeling's single to right field. After four innings, the game was tied 7-7.

Franklin County regained the lead with a run in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Lions matched that in the home-half of the inning. Gray was hit by a pitch and Ripberger drove Gray in with a double to make it 8-8.

Rushville sealed the win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Glandon led off with a single, but was forced out at second on a fielder's choice. Flannery entered as a courtesy runner and went to second when Tabeling was hit by a pitch. Eliza Snow entered to run for Tabeling. Asher loaded the bases, reaching on a Franklin County error and Ella Bowles pinch ran.

Wilson singled in Flannery to give Rushville a 9-8 lead. Gray was then hit by a pitch to force in Snow to make the final 10-8.

Rushville had 10 hits in the game. Ripberger finished with two doubles and two RBIs. Gray added a single, double and two RBIs. Wilson had a pair of singles. Shepherdson, Tabeling (RBI) and Roberts all added one hit.

Roberts picked up the win in the circle, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out three through seven innings.

North Decatur

KNIGHTSTOWN — The Lady Panthers' Mae Hershberger held North Decatur to just one hit in a 10- five inning win by Knightstown Wednesday.

Hershberger finished with nine strike outs and one walk to get the win in the circle for the Lady Panthers.

Offensively, Knightstown scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third inning and five in the fourth inning to seal the win.

North's lone hit came off the bat of Kendall Hostkoetter.

Swain suffered the loss for North, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out one.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com