Softball: La Costa Canyon 3, Carlsbad 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at Carlsbad, the Lady Lancers playing host to La Costa Canyon in a crosstown matchup.

La Costa’s centerfielder Layla Theissen with the stellar defense, keeping the Lady Mavericks on lock with the diving catch in the outfield for the out.

This would be a close one all day, but La Costa’s Giorgia Armino would hit a chopper to third , the throw would be off the mark to home plate, allowing not just one but two runs to come on home plate for the 2-1 lead over Carlsbad.

La Costa would go on to take the 3-2 win over Carlsbad.

