SOFTBALL: IHSAA announces sectional pairings

Apr. 28—The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the Softball State Tournament.

Sectional action runs May 20-25 with the 64 champions moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 28 and the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 1. The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played June 7-8 at Purdue University's Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at Kokomo

G1: Logansport vs. Kokomo

G2: McCutcheon vs. Harrison

G3: Lafayette Jeff vs. G1 winner.

G4: Championship

Class 3A at Twin Lakes

G1: Frankfort vs. West Lafayette

G2: Twin Lakes vs. Western

G3: Northwestern vs. G1 winner

G4: North Montgomery vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 3A at Oak Hill

G1: Bellmont vs. Marion

G2: Peru vs. Norwell

G3: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner

G4: Oak Hill vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Rochester

G1: Winamac vs. Pioneer

G2: Lewis Cass vs. Rochester

G3: Wabash vs. G1 winner

G4: North Judson vs. G2 winner.

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Delphi

G1: Seeger vs. Tipton

G2: Clinton Prairie vs. Benton Central

G3: Delphi vs. G1 winner

G4: Carroll vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Mad.-Grant

G1: Eastbrook vs. Blackford

G2: Elwood vs. Taylor

G3: Madison-Grant vs. G1 winner

G4: Eastern vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class A at So. Wells

G1: Anderson Prep vs. Daleville

G2: Tri-Central vs. Cowan

G3: Southern Wells vs. Liberty Christian

G4: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship