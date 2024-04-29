SOFTBALL: IHSAA announces sectional pairings
Apr. 28—The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the Softball State Tournament.
Sectional action runs May 20-25 with the 64 champions moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 28 and the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 1. The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played June 7-8 at Purdue University's Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at Kokomo
G1: Logansport vs. Kokomo
G2: McCutcheon vs. Harrison
G3: Lafayette Jeff vs. G1 winner.
G4: Championship
Class 3A at Twin Lakes
G1: Frankfort vs. West Lafayette
G2: Twin Lakes vs. Western
G3: Northwestern vs. G1 winner
G4: North Montgomery vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 3A at Oak Hill
G1: Bellmont vs. Marion
G2: Peru vs. Norwell
G3: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner
G4: Oak Hill vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Rochester
G1: Winamac vs. Pioneer
G2: Lewis Cass vs. Rochester
G3: Wabash vs. G1 winner
G4: North Judson vs. G2 winner.
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Delphi
G1: Seeger vs. Tipton
G2: Clinton Prairie vs. Benton Central
G3: Delphi vs. G1 winner
G4: Carroll vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Mad.-Grant
G1: Eastbrook vs. Blackford
G2: Elwood vs. Taylor
G3: Madison-Grant vs. G1 winner
G4: Eastern vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class A at So. Wells
G1: Anderson Prep vs. Daleville
G2: Tri-Central vs. Cowan
G3: Southern Wells vs. Liberty Christian
G4: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship