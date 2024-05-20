Softball: Homier named PCL Player of the Year

May 20—Gracie Homier of Continental is the Putnam County League's Player of the Year and her coach, Leva Aguirre, is the Coach of the Year.

The Continental Pirates (11-5, 6-0 PCL) went unbeaten in league play this year to earn the conference title.

A complete list of the PCL's postseason honors is included below.

PCL First Team

Lauren Fuerst (CG)

Abby Stechschulte (CG)

Gracie Homier (CON)

Raegen Clemens (CON)

Kassidy Hipsher (KAL)

Ava Henry (LP)

Ali Hermiller (LP)

Maddie Erford (MC)

Isabel Reyna (MC)

Taylor Michel (MC)

PCL Second Team

Jade Siefker (CG)

Dakota Dunn (CG)

Kimberly Grant (CON)

Samantha Hazelton (LP)

Chelsea Wilhelm (MC)

Anna Niese (MC)

Bailey David (MC)

Madison Hoersten (MC)

Lexi Wentz (PG)

Abby Butte (PG)

PCL Honorable Mentions

Tori Williams (CG)

Erianne Heffner (CG)

Kirsten McCauley (CG)

Mallorie Barnhart (CON)

Kaitlyn Bidlack (CON)

Tori Searfoss (CON)

Mia Burgei (KAL)

Olivia Olzak (KAL)

Elyse Romes (KAL)

Jadyn Cupp (LP)

Sierra Steingrass (LP)

Olivia Tussing (LP)

Taygen Rieman (MC)

Jordan Schnipke (MC)

Carlie Knotts (OV)

Arryana Leatherman (PG)

Nevaeha Alvarado (PG)

Ava Huffman (PG)