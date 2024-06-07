SOFTBALL: Heavy-hitting Western must deal with Tri-West ace in title game

Jun. 7—The Class 3A game in the IHSAA Softball State Finals presents a classic case of a great hitting team vs. a dominant pitcher.

No. 2-ranked Western (28-2) has the powerful offense. Led by sophomore Brynley Erb and senior Chloe Linn, the Panthers score 10.1 runs per game and have a .401 team batting average. Erb is batting .641 with 37 extra-base hits (including 15 home runs) and 66 RBI and Linn is batting .510 with 25 extra-base hits (12 homers) and 54 RBI.

Co-No. 3-ranked Tri-West Hendricks (28-6) counters with perhaps the state's best pitcher in Oklahoma-bound Audrey Lowry. In 163.2 innings, the Bruin senior has held opponents to 68 hits, struck out 306 and walked just 10. Her ERA is a scant 0.47.

The teams are set to clash at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium.

Tri-West is making its third straight state appearance. In 2022, South Bend St. Joseph edged the Bruins 1-0 in nine innings. Last year, New Prairie beat the Bruins 4-2.

Lowry has been the constant during the Bruins' run of success. For her career, she has a 78-14 record, 0.69 ERA and 1,084 strikeouts.

"A fantastic pitcher," Western coach Bart Miller said. "From what we've been able to see, she can put it just about anywhere she wants when she throws it. She's going to probably throw in the mid 60s. The girls will have to be ready with quick hands and track the ball all the way to the barrel.

"Us being able to get on base is going to be huge."

The Bruins have relied on Lowry to reach this point. While the Panthers have scored 65 runs over their six tournament games, the Bruins have scored just 24 over their six games — and 10 of those came in one sectional game. In the South Semistate, Tri-West beat Hamilton Heights 3-0 in the semifinals and beat Silver Creek 1-0 in eight innings in the final. Tri-West did not have a hit in the final until Ava Hensley's walk-off home run.

Miller knows the Panthers will need to capitalize on any mistakes by the Bruins while limiting their own mistakes.

"It's going to be a tight game, probably low scoring for both teams," Miller said. "Our pitching is not bad in itself. We have three girls we can use and I'm confident in all three of them."

The Panthers' pitchers are freshman Lucy George (11-1 record, 1.65 ERA), junior Kylie Miller (10-0, 1.55) and Linn (7-1, 1.93).

The Bruins have a team batting average of .301. Lowry leads the Bruins with a .524 average and 35 RBI and she has four homers. Emma Frye bats .300 with a team-high six homers and 22 RBI. Hensley (.346) and Emma Charles (.282) have three homers apiece. Hensley had a semistate to remember — in addition to the walk-off homer in the final, she hit a three-run homer in the Bruins' 3-0 semifinal win.

In addition to Erb and Linn, the Panthers' other top hitters include senior Chloe Hunt (.480) and Kylie Miller (.467). Erb has scored a team-high 57 runs and Hunt has scored 49.

Western returned to practice on Wednesday after winning the North Semistate on Monday.

"We had a fun day of practice," Bart Miller said. "We played 'anything but a bat or a glove.' We had girls bring in anything from a traffic cone to a boat oar to a fishing net. We had to be inside because of the weather, but the girls had a lot of fun with it. They're enjoying the week and they're excited for the position they put themselves in."

Bryan Gaskins is the Tribune's sports editor. He may be reached at bryan.gaskins@kokomotribune.com or 765-454-8567.