Softball: Greensburg Adams Ks 19 in win over Rushville

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — Greensburg freshman pitcher Harper Adams struck out 19 Lady Lions and picked up the win in the circle as the Lady Pirates held off Rushville 1-0 Monday.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. Greensburg's Carlee Adams doubled with one out. Alexis Condon reached on a dropped third strike and Carlee Adams came around to score on a Rushville error.

Harper Adams closed out the win, striking out the final three Lady Lions. She allowed two hits and no walks in her seven innings in the circle.

Carlee Adams led the Lady Pirates with two hits. Harper Adams, Condon and Cheyenne Cordray all had one hit.

Rushville's Stacey Roberts was solid in the circle as well. She pitched six innings, allowing no earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 12.

Roberts and Kyleigh Glandon each had a hit for Rushville.

The Lady Pirates returned to action Tuesday at North Decatur. Greensburg scored eight runs through the final three innings to cruise to a 9-0 victory.

Harper Adams picked up the win in the circle, allowing two hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts.

Offensively for Greensburg, Harper Adams had a single, a double and two RBIs. Kamryn Haas added a home run, a double and one RBI. Emma McQueen had a triple and one RBI. Addyson Dolan and Kirkley Lowe (RBI) both had a hit. Cordray drove in one run.

For the Lady Chargers, Kendall Hostkoette pitched five innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits and six walks while striking out six. Sarah Swain pitched two innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four.

Madison Rohls had both hits for the Lady Chargers.

South Decatur

HANOVER — The host Lady Rebels got off to a fast start against South Decatur Tuesday and went on to post the 16-2 victory.

South had two runs in the top of the third inning. Piper Phelps reached on an error and Daisy Martin followed with a single. Molly Eden hit a line drive to right field for the RBI single to score Phelps. With one out, Madalyn Shireman was hit by a pitch. Paige Paton hit into a fielder's choice to score Martin from third base.

For the Lady Cougars, Martin had two hits. Eden had a single and one RBI. Paton had an RBI. Martin and Miley Ward combined to pitch five innings in the circle for the Lady Cougars.

Batesville

LAWRENCEBURG — The host Lady Tigers scored five runs in the second inning, two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth inning en route to the 8-0 EIAC win over Batesville.

Natasha Fowler had a double for the Lady Bulldogs. Ava Hilbert added a single. Libby Stephens pitched six innings, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits and four walks.

