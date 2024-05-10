Softball: Granite Hills 13, Point Loma 7

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Eagles and Pointers take to the diamond in a non league matchup.

Granite Hills senior Kailey Sandoval singles to center driving in Sofia Mujica in the bottom of the first as the Eagles take an early 3-1 lead.

The Lady Pointers take the lead in the third as they put 5 runs across, highlighted by an Avery MacPherson RBI single.

Granite Hills sophomore Ariana Heninger puts the home team up for good with the 2 run triple, part of her 4 RBI day as the Eagles go on to win 13-7.

