Softball: Glacier thumps Hellgate

May 11—MISSOULA — Ella Farrell and Zoey Allen homered and Olivia Warriner threw six solid innings as Glacier beat Missoula Hellgate 16-3 Friday in Western AA softball.

Warriner allowed five hits and four walks in six innings, with two earned runs. She struck out five, and helped her cause with three hits, including an RBI double.

She issued two of her walks in the first inning, when Hellgate added three hits and scored three times. That 3-0 lead held up until the Pack (16-3 overall, 11-2 in the Western AA) put up five runs in the fourth.

Warriner's double got Glacier on the board, and Cazz Rankosky's two-run single gave the Pack a 5-3 lead.

Farrell and Allen hit solo homers in the fifth; for Allen it was her team-leading 11th.

Then the Pack tacked on five runs in the inning. Karley Allen's two-run double made it 10-3, and Farrell — she'd led off the inning — hit a two-run single to make it 12-3.

Emma Cooke's two-run double was the big hit in a four-run sixth inning for Glacier. The game ended under the mercy rule when the Knights (1-18, 0-11 in league) didn't score in their half of the inning.

Glacier will next play a Crosstown game against Flathead, at KidSport Thursday at 5 p.m.

Glacier 000 574 — 16 18 1

Hellgate 300 000 — 3 5 1

Olivia Warriner and Cazz Rankosky. Kaylie Moe, Shannon Kane (5) and Ella Lambert.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 1-3, Kaydee Walcheck 0-0, Nakiah Persinger 0-1, Paishance Haller 1-1, Aubree Gerber 0-0, Rankosky 1-3, Taylor Vivian 0-1, Emma Cooke 1-3, Karley Allen 1-1, Farrell 3-4, Taelor Holt 1-1, Warriner 3-4, Rylee Galle 1-1, Zoey Allen 1-3, Alauna Hagen 0-1, Bella Hodous 1-4, Khirsten Terrell 3-3.

MISSOULA HELLGATE — Moe 1-1, Quinn Kirschenheiter 0-1, Natalie Blaney 0-2, Lambert 1-2, Kane 0-2, Kaelynn Hopfauf 0-0, Kajia Nagle 1-2, Donalynn Headswift 0-3, Keira Babbitt 1-3, Olivia Schubert 0-3, Amelia Richmond 1-3.

2B — Cooke, Haller, K.Allen, Warriner. HR — Z.Allen, Farrell. RBIs — Farrell 3, K.Allen 2, Cooke 2, Z.Allen 2, Goudette, Haller, Rankosky, Warriner, Galle, Nagle.