Softball: Glacier hits 4 HRs in rout of Sentinel

May 3—MISSOULA — Kenadie Goudette led off the game with a home run, Olivia Warriner hit two of her own and Glacier slugged its way to another Western AA softball win Thursday, 19-3 over Missoula Sentinel.

The Wolfpack (13-2 overall, 7-2 in Western AA games) already led 5-0 when Emma Cooke led off the third inning with a triple, came home on Ella Farrell's double and Warriner followed with a two-run homer. Cooke came back up before the frame ended and drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Karley Allen for a 10-0 lead.

After Haley Sellers homered in Sentinel's three-run third, the Pack pulled away.

Warriner hit her second home run to lead off the fourth inning, and two batters later Zoey Allen hit a solo shot of her own for a 12-3 lead. Cazz Rankosky hit a two-run double to cap a four-run fifth inning.

The game ended early under the mercy rule.

Farrell then closed out the Spartans (6-8, 4-3 in league). She allowed two hits and four walks in five innings, striking out eight.

Gouydette had four hits to lead a 23-hit attack, and she, Zoey Allen and Bella Hodous each scored three times.

Glacier 325 54 — 19 23 1

Sentinel 003 00 — 3 2 0

Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky. Piper Whitman, Alyssa Hanninen and Nina Sammoury.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 3-5, Nakiah Persinger 3-5, Rankosky 2-4, Emma Cooke 3-4, Farrell 2-5, Olivia Warriner 2-4, Paishance Haller 1-1, Khirsten Terrell 1-2, Zoey Allen 3-4, Karley Allen 0-1, Bella Hodous 2-3, Kaydee Walcheck 0-0.

MISSOULA SENTINEL — Brooklyn Wright 0-2, Kennedy Dypwick 0-1, Sammoury 1-3, Haley Sellers 1-3, Whiteman 0-1, Hanninen 0-1, Sydney Goldbar 0-1, Kai Gillis 0-2, Sophie Olson 0-2, Makenna Thorson 0-2, Rachel Taylor 0-0.

2B — Rankosky 2, Farrell. 3B — Cooke. HR — Warriner 2, Goudette, Z Allen, Sellers. RBIs — Persinger 3, Rankosky 3, Cooke 3, Warriner 3, Farrell 2, Goudette 2, Hodous, Z.Allen, Sellers 2, Sammoury.